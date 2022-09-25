Written in partnership with Bizitron.

The holidays are just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about Christmas cards! With so many choices available, knowing where to buy the best cards can be difficult. But, when it comes to shopping online for Christmas cards – Boomf is the clear winner. With their fantastic personalization options and worldwide delivery, you know you can count on them for all your card needs!

Christmas cards are one of those holiday must-haves. Whether you’re sending them to your family, or just a few friends, Christmas cards are a great way to show you care. Where you choose to buy your holiday, cards are up to you, but if you’re unsure of the differences, here is a quick buying guide.

In-Store

One of the first places many people turn when looking to buy some Christmas cards is their local store. Whether it’s a grocery store, department store or even a small gift shop – chances are they’ll have seasonal cards on sale.

But before you run off to your nearest shop, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Buying in-store allows you to see the Christmas cards and check the quality before buying

Selection can be limited, and options are often generic

It can potentially be more expensive, especially when compared to other options

Make Your Own

If you’re feeling crafty or just want something a little more personal, making your own festive cards is always an option! Crafting Christmas cards yourself can be a great way to show off your creativity, and you can make them as subtle or festive as you desire.

However, making your own Christmas cards does come with a few pros and cons:

It can be curated to your recipient and become a lovely memory!

While it can be cheaper than buying, it takes time to make each card

Requires materials that you might not have at home

Online Christmas Cards

Finally, buying Christmas cards online is another popular option – for a good reason! Rather than stepping out into the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season, buying Christmas cards online means you can do it all from the comfort of your home.

Also, shopping online gives you a much wider selection of holiday cards to choose from, as well as the ability to personalize your cards.

Here are some key points for buying Christmas cards online:

You can find a wide variety of designs to choose from

Personalisation options make your cards memorable

Depending on the online retailer’s delivery options, delivery can take a few days

How Can You Make Your Christmas Cards Special?

Christmas cards are a great way to spread holiday cheer, but if you want to make them special – personalization is key! Of course, this option can be limited when you buy cards in-store. In this situation, you should add some character to your Christmas cards with a handwritten message. But if you’re buying Christmas cards online, personalization options are much easier to come by.

From uploading your own photos to choosing from a vast range of Christmas card designs, online retailers take the hassle out of personalizing your cards. As previously mentioned, Boomf is the best when shopping for Christmas cards online! With some beautiful personalization options and surprise explosions of confetti, choosing Boomf is a surefire way to make your Christmas cards extra special.

Whether you make your own cards, buy them online or from a store – Christmas cards are a wonderful way to show your loved ones you’re thinking of them this holiday season!