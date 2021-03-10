Though Adam Driver and Lady Gaga will play a married couple in the upcoming film House of Gucci, the A-listers are not dating IRL. A photo of the on-screen lovers in character while wearing their finest ski attire broke the internet on Tuesday, March 9 — but what about Adam’s off-screen love life? Meet the actor’s wife, Joanne Tucker.

Adam Met Joanne in Acting School

Following his two-year stint in the Marines, the Girls star fell into acting after a harsh mountain biking accident left him with a broken sternum. The incident ended his tenure in the armed forces, but he ended up using those skills at, arguably, the most acclaimed acting school ever, Juilliard.

While attending the esteemed conservatory, he met Joanne, a fellow classmate. “She taught me what Gouda cheese is,” Adam told Broadway.com in 2009 of how the actress helped him adjust to city life from Indiana, where he lived before acting school. “And that you shouldn’t talk with your mouth full and spit on the sidewalk.”

The Pair Wed in a Secret Ceremony

In June 2013, the couple — who had been dating since their days in school together — wed in an extremely private ceremony. The nuptials were a destination event, but where, exactly, the special event took place is still a mystery.

Adam and Joanne Are Parents

In February 2017, the Star Wars star hinted that he and his wife had welcomed a baby. “I look at my dog — this sounds so absurd — but it’s not — I don’t know if I can love anything more,” he laughed during a video interview with W magazine. “Like, I have a kid, maybe — and be like, ya know, but the dog!”

However, it wasn’t until October 2019 that the actor confirmed he was a father. He called the act of keeping their child a secret “a military operation” at the time. “My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience,” Adam told The New Yorker. “But, when you feel like you’re the focus, it’s really hard to do that.”

In January 2020, the Marriage Story star addressed his child again during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue. “I’m a husband, and a father. It’s in that order though,” he joked. “I’ve been very clear with my son about that. He’s second to everything.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

They Founded a Charity for Veterans in the Arts

In 2006, the pair founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a non-profit based in Brooklyn that aims to bring “arts programming to active-duty service members, veterans, military support staff of the United States and their families around the world free of charge.”

The foundation’s mission, according to their website, is “to use the powerful shared experience of the arts to start conversations between military and civilian, service member and family member, the world of the arts and the world of practical action.”

“It’s [aim is] to bring thought-provoking theater-based troop entertainment to an audience that wouldn’t normally be associated with theater,” Adam told The Guardian of the project in March 2015.