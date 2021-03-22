She found love! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd’s boyfriend is Zach Davis, and they are currently expecting baby No. 1 together. The MTV star also has a daughter named Ryder with ex Cory Wharton. Learn more about Cheyenne and Zach’s relationship below.

Cheyenne, 28, and Zach, 30, actually have a long history. Their romance was briefly shown on Teen Mom OG in 2018, where they argued about her close bond with Cory, 30, and eventually split. However, they confirmed they rekindled their relationship in October 2020 and revealed Cheyenne’s pregnancy a few months later. They are expecting a boy and have already picked out his name, Ace Harold.

Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

“He slid into those DMs. That’s how all of this started,” Cheyenne told E! News in January about getting back together with Zach. “We reconnected and it was a slow reconnection, a lot of talking over food. That was the way to my heart again … We always seemed to click whenever we get back together and this time, we made a promise to ourselves to make it work.”

Cheyenne gushed over their longtime love story and assured they are in it for the long haul while speaking with Us Weekly the same month.

“Honestly, Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school. So, I think it was just, like, meant to be,” the reality TV mom explained. “Finally, we just looked at each other and were like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.'”

Cheyenne teased she would have “loved to get married this year,” but the couple has decided to hold off amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We both come from really big families that are really involved with us,” she explained. ‘We tried to figure out, like, some form or fashion of what we could do, and it just wasn’t going to work to our standards or what we wanted and having our families there. So we’re just gonna wait until it’s safe to do so.”

Another reason Cheyenne adores her man is because Zach is amazing with Ryder. The proud mama loved how effortless it was to introduce them.

“He just jumped in and she was like, ‘Let’s play!'” she told E! in a previous interview. “She liked him from the beginning … Zach and I dated when I was pregnant with Ryder. Ryder is going to be four this year, and now, we’re expecting a baby. It’s definitely an overwhelming feeling sometimes.”

Zach Davis/Instagram

As for Cory, he’s dating girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. The 26-year-old YouTuber gave birth to their daughter, Mila Mae, in April 2020.

It looks like everyone is happy in these blended Teen Mom families!