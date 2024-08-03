Who Is Henrik Christiansen? Meet the 'Olympic Muffin Man'

The 2024 Olympics has inspired some of the best memes of the year with Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse hero. However, the internet now has a new obsession with Norwegian distance swimmer, Henrik Christiansen, and his love for chocolate muffins. Henrik’s hilarious TikTok videos have gone viral and fans are clamoring to know more about the “Olympic Muffin Man.”

Who Is ‘Olympic Muffin Man’ Henrick Christiansen?

Henrik was born on October 9, 1996, and hails from the country of Norway. Swimming wasn’t always Henrik’s only passion, and when he was younger, he loved acting. However, he eventually had to choose between the stage and swimming and he opted for the water sport. Since then, he’s been one of Norway’s best distance swimmers.

Henrik reportedly turned down scholarships to Stanford and US Berkeley to stay and train in Norway. The decision served him well and he entered his first Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Henrik returned to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and again in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Why Is Henrik Christiansen Known as the ‘Olympic Muffin Man’?

Despite Henrik not winning any medals during his time at the Olympics, he became a fan favorite for another reason. The Norwegian’s love for the Olympic village’s chocolate muffins has gone viral. On July 25, 2024, Henrik posted a TikTok video that featured him reviewing some of the village’s meals, including the “choccy muffin.” Henrik said the sweet pastry was “11/10 insane” and had a huge grin on his face as he devoured it.

The following day, Henrik shared a TikTok video of the infamous chocolate muffin set to the tune of Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love.”

“The single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far,” Henrik added for the caption.

William West / Getty Images

The distance swimmer continued to post videos featuring his obsession with the food, including the sound from the film Shrek when the Gingerbread Man asks, “Do you know the muffin man?”

Henrik finally accepted the hilarious nickname and wrote, “I HEREBY DECLARE MYSELF AS THE OLYMPIC MUFFIN MAN.”

Another clip showed Henrik sniffing a chocolate croissant before turning his nose and adding that the “muffin reigns supreme.”

After that, Henrik’s love for the chocolatey dessert went viral and the nickname “Olympic Muffin Man” stuck

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the ‘Olympic Muffin Man’

Henrik’s TikTok videos entertained fans throughout the 2024 Olympics as he leaned into his new moniker.

“I am simply rooting for Norway now because of the muffin man and I am not upset about it,” wrote one fan in the comments.

Another person added, “AT THIS POINT I AM MORE INVESTED WITH YOU AND THE MUFFIN MORE THAT THE OLYMPICS ITSELF.”

A third person even mentioned Stephen Nedoroscik, the bespectacled pommel horse specialist who captured America’s heart with his medal-clinching routine.

“My entire fyp is just Olympic lore. Muffin man, Ilona Maher’s quest for love, and the pommel horse guy meme. This is a great time for [the] Olympics,” the fan wrote.