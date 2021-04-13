New couple alert? Kacey Musgraves is sparking dating rumors with Dr. Gerald Onuoha just nine months after filing for divorce from Ruston Kelly.

The “Space Cowboy” singer, 32, shared a snuggled-up selfie with Dr. Onuoha to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 12. The Nashville-based medical professional also reposted the sweet picture to his own Story. Prior to seemingly making their relationship Instagram official, the lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by Page Six, on Sunday, April 11.

Courtesy of Kacey Musgraves/Instagram

Although Dr. Onuoha isn’t a celebrity, he boats 18,000 followers on Instagram. “Nashville living. God fearing. Nigerian American. Healer. Astronomer. Dream chaser. Activist. Nupe,” his bio reads. Moreover, according to his LinkedIn page, Dr. Onuoha attended Tennessee State University, Meharry Medical College and Dartmouth College.

In February 2021, five months after Kacey and Ruston, 32, reached a divorce settlement, the Grammy Award-winner opened up about their split, as well as the possibility of finding love again. “It just simply didn’t work out. It’s nothing more than that,” she revealed during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed,” Kacey continued. “Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings.”

The Texas native concluded by saying, “I think I live best by myself. I think it’s OK to realize that.” Hmmm … perhaps that’s changed, too! Although Kacey isn’t nominated or performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, we hope to see her and Dr. Onuoha make their red-carpet debut.

As for Ruston, he appears to be single and focusing on his career. The “Radio Cloud” artist hasn’t publicly reflected on the breakup since he and Kacey released a joint statement in July 2020. “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” their reps confirmed to People at the time.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the statement continued. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”