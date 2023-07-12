Lucas Genova’s Instagram page shows off his designer clothing and luxury cars, but who is he, and why is he famous?

For millennia, a set of unknowable mysteries has animated human art and philosophy—the questions that keep you up at night and make you wonder about the meaning of life. Like: Does God exist? Is free will an illusion? And, more recently: Who is Lucas Genova?

Many people have searched for the answer to this question on Google, and it has also been discussed extensively on various social media platforms and message boards. This question arises from Genova’s recent surge in popularity in both the fashion and business worlds, not because of his desire for privacy or seclusion.

Today, being famous for 15 minutes is no longer a measure of success; instead, it’s about how quickly one can become famous. Lucas Genova’s rise to becoming a popular It Boy happened quickly.

A young man named Lucas has a unique and somewhat mysterious appearance, with a fresh face, a fringe haircut, and a masklike expression. He wears expensive streetwear that gives him a certain air of sophistication. Although he might blend in at a frat party, he stands out among his friends. Genova has gained much attention online and is now considered a minor celebrity, especially among those who enjoy streetwear. He is a marketer whose true talent may be promoting himself.

But the mystery Genova has cultivated around who he is and what exactly he does isn’t manufactured. Like his blossoming into an influencer who gets every pair of rare Nikes before they drop, it just happened. “It was never about the fame,” he told Life & Style about his reluctance to publicize his story. “It’s the best kept secret because all my friends are in on what I’m doing, but they don’t care to talk about it.”

Genova’s mystery has almost perpetuated his reputation as much as his proximity to celebrity. In some circles, he is all but a late-millennial cult hero. When we talked to Lucas for this story, a fashion publicist friend confessed that she saw an Instagram account dedicated to Genova. “What does he do?” she said. We didn’t know. Nobody else seemed to know, either. So, we asked him.

Lucas Genova wasn’t born with access to the second elevator. However, as the subject of a meme, he doesn’t get to control how people perceive him. Some say he comes from a wealthy background, while others believe he is mob-connected. In simpler terms, he is considered part of the entertainment industry’s inner circle.

Genova documents his day-to-day extensively online, and many blogs have written about him. But he’s just told his life story publicly now. He agreed to settle an online debate that he felt had gotten out of control. We had barely started when Genova addressed the meme that is his fame. “It’s almost been funny for me to dig into the who-is-Lucas-Genova narrative,” he said. Almost. “When people see successful people, they want to justify why it’s not them, how someone else got in this position, and they make up all these stories.”

Meet Lucas Genova, a 23-year-old New Yorker who had a typical upbringing for someone born in the late 90s. He attended high school and then did a year at community college before deciding to pursue his passion. Lucas credits his twin brother for his love of culture, as he taught him about music legends. However, Lucas made sure to mention that his family was not wealthy.

It wasn’t long before Lucas would start receiving DMs from influencers and celebrities, thinking that Genova was the marketing plug – that he was the kid that could take their careers to the next level. Genova immediately sensed the first of many openings he would seize in his career. He quickly realized it could be more than just a way to impress others: “I thought of it as an avenue, a way for me to start my first real hustle.”

One connection turned into three. “I’m sort of just building up my network, meeting people, managing their online presence, and taking it super seriously,” he said. As a low-level manager, he was a glorified assistant. (In our experience, the average time for Lucas to reply to a text is .8 seconds.) But he was starting to figure out the scene—and, crucially, how to market himself.

“It’s so funny because I never advertised that I had a passion for branding and marketing,” Genova said. “And while doing that, I was accidentally building up my Instagram. I was posting outfits and stuff, and people would be like, ‘Oh yeah, I like this kid.'” Instagram became the central node of his network. “So, you make that connection on Instagram, go out, and tie all these different ends together.”

If marketing doesn’t work out, Genova could write a self-help business book for Gen-Z kids with influencer aspirations. Ironically, principle one is don’t clout chase. “I’m not DM’ing anyone, ‘Hey, I’m Lucas. Hey, can I help you with your marketing?’ I’m keeping my head down and just making myself useful,” Genova said.

Coolness and clout are as brief as they’ve ever been. There’s a new wave of scary Gen-Z-ers coming of age who might recalibrate the entire celebrity-industrial complex. He knows this, so he’s preparing to turn his clout into cold hard cash.

Lucas Genova is currently working on the biggest project of his career, High Roller Agency, a full-service digital media agency that helps influencers, public figures, artists, and entrepreneurs. “We realized that it wasn’t just about connecting great talents with people who would love them,” he says. “It’s also about making sure that people can find them.” Lucas and his team are experts in marketing and publicity. They know how to get their clients in front of the right audiences and make sure their work gets the attention it deserves. High Roller Agency aims to become a go-to marketing platform for creators needing visibility and exposure help.

A few years ago, Lucas recognized the potential value of his platform. He could promote just about any side project imaginable through his social media. “I don’t ever post, ‘I have a brand. I have a marketing agency. I do this; I do that.’ That’s not what I’m doing it for. The best thing about having your own platform is being able to empower things you believe in,” he told us. Why would a young talent work with Genova instead of a major? Because he might understand how to manipulate the levers of social influence better than anyone else: “We have these unfair hacks and access to people. It’s sort of just a matter of how you plug and play correctly and launch something organically,” he said.

It used to be uncool when the underground was co-opted and transmitted to the masses. But times have changed. It’s a lesson Genova picked up himself: if you can establish yourself as a multi-hyphenate creative across music, fashion, and lifestyle, everything you do in one field picks up some of the cool you’ve accumulated in another. You can launder clout. You can do the impossible, the thing that spurs millions of dollars in advertising and influencer marketing each year: you can make people think things are cool just by talking about them.

There is nothing that mystifies us like a celebrity. A close number two, though, might be the fuzzy corona that emanates from those nearest celebrities, the immediate orbit around the white-hot suns at the center of our culture. Try as we might, it’s hard not to wonder what’s keeping us from basking in that light. There’s a reason stan culture is so relentlessly, often toxically personal: we may not all want to be famous, but we sure want to be friends with those who are.

We know we shouldn’t care who Lucas Genova is, yet we do. But we’re starting to think that it’s an impulse worth following—that we should care about the identity of this noted celebrity pal. The music and television industries are being turned inside-out by streaming. The internet and social media have transformed how we shop, go out, and make friends. Fashion is led by people who weren’t allowed to sit at shows a decade ago. And now, Genova has put himself in the middle, straddling the line of talent and management, of influencer and fixer. If someone figured out how to turn having clout into a lifestyle and a business, wouldn’t you want to talk to them?

Lucas shared with us why he finally decided to tell his story. He explained that there are usually two reactions to the cool moments he gets to live. “Kids are either like, ‘I love what you’re doing so much.’ And the other kids discredit it.” We asked him what he would say to the haters. He thought for a moment. “All I would say is you could do this, too.”