Real estate broker Ryan Serhant rose to fame on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, in which he starred for nine seasons beginning in 2012. The series introduced fans to Ryan’s wife, Emilia Bechrakis, and even documented their nuptials in a special. Now, Ryan stars in his own Netflix series called Owning Manhattan. Though Emilia wasn’t on the show much, he did talk about their relationship.

Who Is ‘Owning Manhattan’ Star Ryan Serhant’s Wife Emilia Bechrakis?

Emilia’s parents are Greek, though she was born in New York. However, she spent much of her childhood in a village in Greece called Mani.

Emilia began her career as a lawyer and received her law degrees from three different schools — the University of Kent, University College London and BPP Law School, according to her LinkedIn. She went on to become a barrister with a concentration in maritime law before becoming the head of the legal department at a shipping company.

Emilia then moved to sales and is now the vice president of business development at Kensington Vanguard National Land Services. She spoke about her career shift with The Real Deal in 2016, revealing that she considered going into real estate.

“I’ve flirted with the idea of going into real estate for a while,” she told the outlet. “I go to every dinner and every real estate event with Ryan and it’s become a part of my life. No one wanted to talk about maritime law anyway.”

Emilia is also an author, having written the children’s book To the Moon and Back For You, which was published in 2020.

How Did Owning Mahnattan’s Ryan Serhant and Emilia Bechrakis Meet?

Ryan and Emilia first crossed paths when they attended the same Greek-Jewish charity event in New York. However, Emilia revealed to The Daily Dish that she was sure she couldn’t have a chance with the real estate broker.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“He’s hot, single, oh he must either be gay or married, taken, I dunno what it was — so I didn’t take him seriously. And then he just kept calling me, which was odd,” she explained to The Daily Dish.

Ryan popped the question to Emilia in 2016, as seen on Million Dollar Listing New York. They tied the knot that same year in a Greek church in Corfu following Ryan’s conversion to the Greek Orthodox Church. Fans got to watch their nuptials in a four-part mini-series called Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan’s Wedding during the fall of 2016.

Do Owning Manhattan’s Ryan Serhant and Emilia Bechrakis Have Kids?

Ryan and Emilia welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zena, in 2019 after trying for years to conceive.

“To my daughter,” the reality star wrote on Instagram when Zena was born. “Your momma and I have waited almost 3 years to meet you. We had no idea how difficult getting pregnant with you was going to be. We tried everything. We were so nervous you might never come. When we finally decided to try IVF, we were so scared it wouldn’t work. And then you stuck. And then we heard your little heartbeat for the first time. Your mom and I were so excited every time we would go to the hospital to see you, but even more terrified we would lose you.”

Ryan continued, “Because the fact that we were pregnant — as beautiful as it was — was almost too good to be true. And because of that fear, we loved you as hard as we could from the moment we knew you existed. We thought if we put that love for you out there, you would hear it, and you would make it. I watched you grow slowly with your momma every day, waiting for the moment I would finally meet you.”

The TV personality said that he felt like he was “working towards this moment” his whole life.

“One day when you read this, I hope you can look back and be proud. And please go and give your Mom a BIG kiss because she’s a true warrior, a fighter with the biggest heart, and the Queen of my world. Seriously — one day we will tell you about all the shots, the pain, the sickness, and what birth was like for your Mom on Tuesday the 26th — it was insane! We love you now and forever, our new, beautiful, little puff,” he concluded.