Vitamin C serums are now mainstream and commonly incorporated into skincare routines. But do you know what kind of Vitamin C you’re using? Carishma Khubani, founder of White Orange Skincare, says not all Vitamin C serums are created equal and it’s important to know why.

Carishma suffered for years with terrible skin and acne, and became obsessed with skincare – experimenting with virtually every product on the market. After years of research, and finding nothing that made a visible difference, she decided to create a product that actually works and is great for acne-prone skin.

That’s when she learned that vitamin C and retinoids are the only two proven (topical) ingredients that can actually make a visible difference in your skin. The right vitamin C serum is a natural wonder drug for your skin and has a long list of real benefits. It’s the most powerful antioxidant which stimulates collagen in your skin (your skin naturally loses natural collagen production as you age), while brightening and firming. It also fades dark spots, acne scars and under eye circles, while reversing and preventing wrinkles.

The Vitamin C Secret

Carishma discovered the vitamin C secret is in the white part of the orange, called the pith, which has the highest concentration of vitamin C. This nutrient rich part of the orange was extracted to make one piece of the powerhouse White Orange formula. Then they combined it with orange stem cells to create OrangeStem®, White Orange’s proprietary stem cell technology.

But Wait, There’s More.

There was one key ingredient that Carishma read about but could not find in any vitamin C serums. It was called tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (or THDA), which was a new form of vitamin C, clinically shown to be the most potent yet stable form of vitamin C.

Not All Vitamin C is Created Equal!

Carishma soon learned most vitamin C serums on the market were not using THDA because it was more expensive than lower quality grade vitamin C’s, such as L-ascorbic acid. L-ascorbic acid is the most irritating and least stable form of vitamin C, and can even cause breakouts.

Also, most vitamin C serums come in dropper bottles, which are exposed to air constantly, continuously deteriorating the potency, effectiveness, and stability of the vitamin C. White Orange comes in an exclusive, syringe style pump, so it’s never exposed to air until it’s used.

What is Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, and Why is it So Important?

The beauty of THDA is that it’s the most potent and effective form of Vitamin C, while still being the most stable and gentle. It’s perfect for acne-prone skin and has even been shown to help reverse signs of acne.

THDA is oil-soluble, which has been proven to penetrate to the deepest levels of your skin. L-ascorbic, on the other hand, is water soluble, so it gets stuck sitting on top of your skin without penetrating the sub-dermal layers effectively.

THDA has also been proven to stimulate much more collagen than L-ascorbic acid, and to fade dark spots faster.

In a nutshell, THDA is hands down the best form of Vitamin C.

Why Is White Orange the Best Vitamin C Serum?

Determined to create the best Vitamin C serum on the market, Carishma joined forces with a top skincare chemist to create the powerhouse formula that’s now White Orange.

After extracting white part of the orange, or the pith, Carishma sourced the highest quality grade form of vitamin C, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, and combined it with orange stem cells to create OrangeStem®, White Orange’s proprietary stem cell technology. The powerhouse ingredients don’t stop there; it also contains a Hyaluronic Acid which is 10x more hydrating than water, Vitamin E, and Ferulic Acid. On top of all of that, White Orange is designed with an advanced liposomal delivery system, which allows the serum to penetrate even deeper into your skin.

You’re probably wondering how much is this god-send product? Big companies charge outrageous prices for skincare products with huge profit margins, while skimping on the best ingredients. Carishma was determined to create the best vitamin C serum at an affordable price to help people like herself see change. White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum is $38, a fair price for such a high-quality product.

Everyone deserves great skin. “Changing my skin completely changed my self-confidence, which changed my life. The idea of people experiencing the same change brings me so much passion and joy.”

In addition to the serum, White Orange recently launched its NEW Revitalizing Cleanser, an ultra-hydrating, gentle, sulfate and paraben-free cleanser, that’s available now!