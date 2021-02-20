Bachelor host Chris Harrison stepped back from the ABC series on February 13, but nearly all of season 25’s episodes had already been filmed at that point — even the Women Tell All special. Though the emcee will not host the After the Final Rose special, it seems the network plans to edit his appearances on the remaining episodes.

“There have been conversations about somehow cutting Chris Harrison out from some of the prerecorded episodes or at least some of the portions,” Us Weekly reported on Friday, February 19. “If not, they may add a disclaimer at the top of the remaining episodes.”

The 49-year-old made headlines on February 9, when he made controversial comments regarding Bachelor star Matt James‘ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s racism scandal. To add insult to injury, Chris made the comments during an Extra interview with Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay, who has been vocal against racism within the franchise.

The Texas native revealed he would be “stepping aside” from the show “for a period of time” just days after the interview, because “this historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions.”

“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful,” Chris explained in a written statement via Instagram at the time. “My ignorance did damage to friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke. I set standards for myself and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same.”

He added, “I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before. I want to ensure our cast and crew members, my friends, colleagues and our fans: This is not just a moment but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day.”

Many Bachelor Nation alums spoke out about Chris’ decision to step back, including former Bachelorette star Mike Johnson. “Let me speak direct — should the individual be removed from The Bachelor franchise? I think it’s time for that,” he told Rachel Lindsay during an interview on Extra on February 16. “Should that individual be removed completely? No, because I think that individual has such a beautiful platform, it’s such a beautiful privilege that we have to use it for good.”