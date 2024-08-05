why was jordan chiles floor score changed at 2024 olympics

Jordan Chiles nearly didn’t medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 Olympics. However, after her coaches submitted an inquiry about her score, the original result was overturned and she walked away with the bronze.

What Happened in Women’s Gymnastics Floor Exercise at the 2024 Olympics?

Jordan’s United States teammate Simone Biles was the favorite to win floor exercise at the 2024 Games. She was the seventh athlete to compete out of nine total finalists. With Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade earning a 14.166, Simone had to nail her routine to take home gold. She wound up scoring 14.133, missing out on the top spot and earning a silver medal instead.

Jordan was the last one to compete and had to beat Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who had a score of 13.700, to medal. The judges initially gave Jordan a score of 13.666, which meant she just missed out on third place.

However, her coaches, Laurent Landi and Cécile Canqueteau-Landi, submitted an inquiry to question the judges’ scoring. The result wound up being overturned, with Jordan now earning an extra one-tenth of a point for a score of 13.766. She was overwhelmed with emotion when she saw the change, which earned her a bronze medal.

Why Was Jordan Chiles’ Floor Exercise Score Changed at Olympics?

“The element in question is called a tour jete full,” an announcer explained. “In the team qualifications and team final [last week], she did not get credit for this skill. She has to make a complete twist all the way around, so she should finish facing back toward the other direction. In the initial evaluation of the skill, the judges did not give her credit for that. I talked to her coaches and they said, ‘We thought she did it much better in the finals, so we thought we have nothing to lose and we put in an inquiry.’ The judges decided to give it to her and that’s your one-tenth.”

Jordan had lost her voice after so many days of cheering for her teammates and herself, so she could barely speak as she was interviewed after the medal-winning moment.

“This is just a dream come true,” she gushed. “It’s my first time ever in an event final. Like we said, it was a redemption tour. I just wanted to come out and do the best I could. This medal means everything. I have no words.”

How Many Olympic Medals Does Jordan Chiles Have?

The floor exercise was Jordan’s only individual event at the 2024 Olympics. However, she also won a gold medal with her USA teammates – Simone, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Suni Lee – in the team final on July 30.

As a member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, she also took home a silver medal in the team final.

What Medals Did U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Win at 2024 Olympics?

After the ladies all took home gold in the 2024 team final, Simone won gold in the individual all-around competition, as well. Suni earned the bronze in that event.

Then, Simone won another gold on vault, while Jade took home bronze, and Suni won bronze on uneven bars. Although Simone and Suni both competed on balance beam, they did not medal in the difficult event. However, Simone’s silver medal and Jordan’s bronze medal on floor added to their medal count.