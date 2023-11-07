In 2021, a team of visionary individuals set out on a mission to revolutionize menopause care. Outliant Ventures incubated a menopause telehealth company, Winona, with founding members Ashlie Beiter, Nancy Belcher, and Dr. Michael Green. Their vision aimed to bridge the substantial gap in menopause care, providing comprehensive and accessible support to women during this transformative stage of their lives.

In a time where there are more women than ever reaching this significant milestone, destigmatizing the conversation around menopause is paramount for promoting women’s health and happiness; But it goes beyond that — it’s a step toward a more equitable society for everyone. It’s an opportunity to celebrate women’s resilience, wisdom, and continuing contributions to all aspects of life, from personal to professional. Though we’re on the right track, there is still work to be done. By openly addressing the challenges and changes women experience during menopause, we’re not only fostering a healthier and more supportive society, but also creating an environment for organizations like Winona to thrive in their mission.

The impact of Winona is evident: they currently serve nearly 50,000 women – and counting – through their platform. Beyond individual menopause care, the company has also unveiled Winona Corporate Wellness, a program tailored to support women in the workplace as they navigate menopause. Winona Corporate Wellness facilitates employers to equip their female employees with the tools and resources they need to not just cope but to flourish professionally during this new stage of life. This initiative promotes a diverse and inclusive culture while addressing the unique challenges of menopause in a professional setting.

Winona takes an exciting and holistic approach to menopause support, where innovation meets empathy. At the heart of their strategy lies cutting-edge, plant-based bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) that’s as unique as each woman it serves. By collaborating with compounding pharmacies, Winona crafts personalized treatment plans that cater to individual needs. But Winona’s commitment doesn’t stop at the physical; they go the extra mile to embrace emotional and psychological shifts, ensuring a truly comprehensive solution for navigating this transition.

Winona has fostered a vibrant Facebook community, with an impressive membership of over 9,000, where women can connect, share experiences, and extend support to one another on their unique menopausal journeys. Beginning in January 2022, their customer service team introduced phone consultations to offer more personalized assistance. Furthermore, the company regularly hosts a variety of free live sessions. These cover everything from live Q&As to specialized discussions on topics like perimenopause and pharmacy compounding, all aimed at empowering women with expert insights to effectively navigate menopause.

Winona’s commitment to understanding and inclusivity is evident in their involvement in events like “Hot Flash ” in Los Angeles, where they sponsored an LGBTQ+ evening to raise awareness about menopause and provide support to a diverse range of women. In early 2024, Winona plans to expand the array of in-person and virtual events aimed at promoting awareness of menopause. These gatherings will enable women to directly interact with healthcare professionals. They also plan to participate in educational campaigns and research efforts geared towards diminishing the stigma surrounding menopause and enhancing awareness and understanding about this ubiquitous phase of women’s lives.

Ashlie Beiter, a key figure of the founding team, says, “Winona’s growth has been an inspiring journey, a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering women. With every new milestone, we see the transformative impact we’re making in the lives of countless women. Our path to success is paved with the stories of those we’ve helped, and it’s a journey we are determined to continue.”

As Winona continues to grow and expand, their mission is to empower women to embrace this stage of life with confidence and dignity, both in and out of the workplace. With a passionate team and a commitment to making a real difference, Winona is on its way to becoming the go-to destination for women seeking menopause care and support.

Article presented by Tom White