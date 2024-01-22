Tatiana Zabalueva is an expert in the field of nutrition, as well as the creator of the author’s weight correction and wellness program. For creating this unique program, Tatiana deservedly received the status of an extraordinary person in the USA! Tatiana knows how to properly lose weight and keep it at an attractive figure for you without harm to your health. Tatiana has devoted more than 6 years to nutrition science and is currently cultivating real professionals in her field at her own Academy – the National Academy of Nutrition (NAN).

Hello, Tatiana! We know that you are the founder of your own Academy – the National Academy of Nutrition (NAN) – for teaching nutrition. How did you come to create an entire Academy?

Hello! Yes, that’s right. I devoted about six years to the science of nutrition. I must say that my success was preceded by my own difficult life story. At a young age, I was faced with the problem of obesity and atopic dermatitis. No doctor has been able to give me the very pill that will cure me of my ailments. I started looking for her myself. I have studied hundreds of works by professors, research by scientists on the influence of nutrition on the human body as a whole.. There is no trace of my weight and dermatitis. I think we can not talk about how much my environment was interested in my results. I started taking various training courses. In parallel, she worked with people and helped them restore immunity, lose weight, and get rid of diseases that they received due to malnutrition and constant stress.

However, the more I immersed myself in the lives of my wards, the more clearly I realized that at this rate my life would not be enough to try to immerse at least half of all mankind in the principles of healthy nutrition! No matter how big a team I have, I can’t do it alone. Then I decided to cultivate the same specialists as me. I was sure that our “horde of nutritionists” would definitely be able to influence the terrible statistics that the WHO predicts. And I was not mistaken. My many followers, along with me, daily introduce the principles of healthy eating into people’s lives, thereby giving them the opportunity to live their happiest life in a healthy body! So I created my own Academy – the National Academy of Nutrition (NAN), where I not only train newly minted nutritionists, but also share with them my personal experience of successful weight loss and recovery from an autoimmune disease.

Tatiana, how many people have already completed your training at NAN? What courses are available to study?

In just one year, NAN has produced more than 1,000 qualified nutritionists. Based on the number of applications for training this year, I can say with confidence that interest in the profession is only increasing.

The following courses are available at the Academy: basic (integrative nutrition) and advanced. There are also a couple of narrowly focused programs that are aimed at solving targeted problems: fitness nutrition, anti-age program and others. The narrowly focused courses are aimed at the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, prevention of cancer risks, prolongation of life, and actual youth. The basic course includes weekly lectures, practices, and masterminds on digestion, weight correction and wellness. The in-depth ones are more aimed at working out individual requests that relate to autoimmune diseases. Such training is aimed not only at weight loss, but also the treatment of internal physiological problems of an individual organism.

What is integrative nutrition? What is the duration of the basic course?

The course on integrative nutritionology includes the study of the principles of nutrition, food combinations, their impact on the vital activity of the body, as well as laboratory diagnostics, which allows you to look at problems “from the inside”. We teach our students to read the analyses and build a treatment strategy based on them. The basic program is designed for more than 850 hours. This is the MBA standard. The specialized courses that follow the basic course are designed for a shorter period of 3-4 weeks. It is assumed that a person already has a certain knowledge base and skills, understands medical terms and can independently identify the problem.

Each completed training is accompanied by the issuance of a European diploma, which is quoted on the territory of any state.

Are you planning to expand the range of training programs? If so, what course will be next?

Yes, of course. I regularly refer to statistics concerning people with obesity, people suffering from diseases that are primarily caused by nutrition. Statistics show that it is necessary to develop children’s nutrition. Currently, it is easier for parents to encourage their child with sweets or French fries, which is fundamentally wrong. Taking care of children, we take care of the health of the whole nation. Therefore, the next course that I plan to release concerns pediatric nutrition.

To be honest, I delay this moment as much as possible, because I treat children very emotionally, empathizing with everyone. I think over every nuance of the training program. However, I understand that if I don’t do it, then there is no one else. Two and a half years ago, I became a mom myself. During this time, my child has never been ill. It can be said that this was my personal project, which I have been successfully conducting to this day. Since I gave birth late, at the age of 31, I often heard from pregnant women how difficult their pregnancy and postpartum period are. It was difficult for them to stop and not gain weight. However, I can say with confidence that during pregnancy it is necessary to eat for two, not for two! It is important to monitor the quality of food, not its quantity. After all, the nutrient medium in the womb affects the baby’s health from the very first days. During pregnancy, I ate according to my program, for two weeks I let myself go and ate what I wanted. As a result, I gained 4 kg out of 12 kg during the entire pregnancy. After that, I adjusted my diet again and everything went back to normal.

According to statistics, only 35-40% of clients complete the program, how are things with you?

We have 100% profitability at the National Academy of Nutrition (NAN). Students are fully trained. However, in many institutions, there is a problem of low profitability. Why can this happen? People don’t like to make mistakes, so making mistakes is the most common reason for completing courses. However, our attentive and responsive curators try to avoid such situations. If you suddenly lose your temper or make a mistake, you do not need to run away, we will support you and help you find a way out of the situation. And the students know this.

Another advantage that leads to high profitability is the fact that I have completed hundreds of courses and programs at different universities and experienced for myself what problems students face. My courses are designed in such a way as to provide students with the most comfortable learning environment. For example, we have a special glossary that contains numerous medical terms with their designation. In addition, there is really a lot of practice in NAN. We delve into the students’ education ourselves, we don’t leave them halfway. Our motto is “taking care of clients and students”! All curators are recruited in terms of this requirement. We welcome only those people who know how to take care of their loved ones, so our round–the-clock support is one of the factors thanks to which students complete their studies.

Is it possible to purchase a diet from you without going through the whole program?

No, we don’t sell rations. This is a “disservice”, since the purchase of a diet is half the job. In the program, we carefully monitor the correct adherence to the diet. The client will not be able to provide such support and control on his own at home.

Tatiana, was it that your program literally saved a person’s life?

In fact, my luggage is full of various stories when, it would seem, a person has no chance of a full colorful life. Everyone keeps saying this: parents, doctors, psychologists. However, my program has dispelled this myth many times. I would like to share with you a really crazy story. I had the opportunity to talk to a 16–year–old girl with a rare disease – Prader-Willi syndrome. The main manifestation of this syndrome is hyperphagia – an increased craving for food and a lack of a sense of satiety. In this regard, children are already obese at a very young age. The progression of this disease reaches the point that in adolescence children suffer from the third or fourth degree of obesity. This is one of the reasons why people with this syndrome, unfortunately, do not live long. The weight of this girl was 147 kg! She couldn’t move. The doctors threw up their hands.

Her aunt came across my programs and decided this was their last chance. She brought the girl to me. Six months later, she was unrecognizable. She managed to lose weight up to 94 kg! Just imagine what kind of work we have done, and mainly to her. The doctors said she had 3 years left. However, it has been 5 years, she is alive.

What are your goals for the coming year?

In the near future, I have one global goal in front of me – the creation and development of the National Association of Nutritionists, whose headquarters will be located in London. I believe that talented professionals simply need to share knowledge and experience for the benefit of human health. I am sure that the Association will become a center for regular professional development and exchange of competencies.

In addition, my colleagues and I plan to develop in a new area for me. I have already started studying the issues of the influence of cosmetology on the female body. This is a hot topic at the moment. Girls and women go crazy due to the variety of cosmetics and procedures, completely forgetting about health. However, this can lead to a whole range of problems. Of course, I will continue to develop in the field of nutrition, and I will gradually expand my competencies.