The following is sponsored content, Life & Style is not endorsing the products featured below.

Thanksgiving is upon us, and Christmas is right around the corner. This time of year can be great, especially when you’re actually, genuinely appreciating time spent with your loved ones. This includes the delight that comes from giving the right person a perfect gift.

Here are 10 great ways to bring joy to those who make you joyful.

For the Foodie

What better gift for the foodie in your life than a high-quality knife by Cuso Cuts. Whether your favorite food-lover is a chef or if they started their culinary explorations only recently—this beautiful Damascus Steel Chef’s Knife will make them smile.

Cuso Cuts has blended high-quality materials with an elegant design to make the perfect multi-purpose blade for use all-around the kitchen.

For the Athlete

If the athlete or gym enthusiast in your life doesn’t already have a massage gun, the Therabody mini is a perfect gift. Massage guns work through muscle activation to increase flexibility, decrease soreness, and improve overall athletic performance.

For the Nomad

A compact and stylish travel bag like the Carry On Pro by July is essential for anyone who spends lots of time in the air. The nomad in your life will love July’s ejectable battery and removable sleeve.

For the Techie

Make even the coffee you drink feel like something out of Iron Man. The Ember Mug will keep your favorite techie’s favorite drink at the perfect temperature – always.

For the Artist

You can’t go wrong with this classic artist roll by Mahi. This is a beautifully supportive and encouraging gift that will mean a lot to the right person.

For The Socialite

The cutest little two-person wine cady will make the social butterfly in your life smile.

For The Mystic

Get the mystic or yogi in your life something with deep meaning – something like this attractive African energy bracelet.

For The Boss

How about the entrepreneur or executive? This person will love this (the most expensive item on our list) beautifully designed coffee maker / alarm clock by Barisieur.

For The Connoisseur

What do you give someone with exquisite taste? Candles – very high-end candles like these by Dior.

For The Relative

If you’re looking for something fun and playful for a relative, how about this mini-photo printer by Canon.