2024 Emmys Red Carpet: Celebrity and TV Star’s Outfit Photos

TV characters hold a special place in fan’s hearts and the Emmys is the biggest celebration in the industry. Viewers are in for a treat for the 2024 Emmys as father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will cohost the event and will undoubtedly have the celebrity attendees laughing all night.

The cast of The Bear, Only Murders In the Building and Abbott Elementary are up for the biggest awards of the night. But first, they must channel their inner diva and work the red carpet upon arrival.