Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your man the type that goes hiking every weekend? Is he constantly going on camping trips with his buddies, and maybe even taking you along for the ride? Does he love being in the great outdoors? If this sounds like your husband, boyfriend, or any other man in your life, then we’ve got some gifts he will absolutely love! We’ve compiled the top 4 outdoor gifts on Bespoke Post that your man will be able to take with him on his treks.

While it’s fun to give gifts out of the blue, holidays are really the time to shine when it comes to gift-giving. Whether you’re buying for Valentine’s Day, his birthday, or some other holiday like Christmas, Kwanzaa, or Hannuka, Bespoke Post has a long list of items that will be perfect for him. These items are just as much of a necessity as they are fun, too! No more worrying about what to buy him, no more worrying about whether or not you’ve found the perfect gift, no more worrying about having to exchange it. You’ll be the perfect gift giver after buying items from Bespoke Post.

What is Bespoke Post?

Bespoke Post is an online shop that sells items for men, particularly men who love the great outdoors. The most common way to purchase items from this store is by ordering a subscription box, which comes with various items ranging from clothing to camping necessities to fun, unexpected items like whiskey glasses. Of course, you don’t have to buy the subscription box (though it is highly recommended), and you can just purchase items directly from the website.

From grooming items to camping items to clothing to games to bar items and everything in between, Bespoke Post is sure to sell something that your man will love. Bespoke Post has the best gifts for outdoorsy boyfriends and husbands because the shop was created just for them!

Best Outdoors Gifts for Men on Bespoke Post

1.Subscription Box

Bespoke Post

The subscription box is one of the best gifts you could give because it’s the gift that keeps on giving. You can order him a monthly box (which he’ll love), or you can order a one-time box, which is great too. Each box costs $45, but you can customize it however you like. With so many options to choose from, that certainly won’t be a problem!

You can change colors, sizes, and even swap items when it comes to choosing the perfect box. Just make sure to do so by the 5th of the month, otherwise, you won’t be able to make adjustments! Each box ships mid-month, so your man will have a fun surprise at the end of each month.

2. EcoFlow Portable Power Station

Bespoke Post

This EcoFlow Portable Power Station is the perfect gift for men who love to camp. It can charge up to 10 things at once, so you’ll never have to worry about his phone dying while he’s away. Plus, he’ll be able to bring a portable electric grill, lights, lanterns, and anything else that has a battery because he won’t have to worry about them dying or not working!

This is also the perfect gift for outdoorsy men because it’s so portable. It weighs less than a kettlebell and takes up about the same amount of space, so he won’t have to worry about running out of room on his camping trip. It only takes an hour and a half to fully charge, and can even run household appliances (not that he’ll need to if he’s out in the woods, but it’s great to have around the house too).

3. Black Survial Tomahawk

Bespoke Post

This is probably the most fun gift you could possibly give! Every man who loves the outdoors will love this item. Men love to feel strong, and this tomahawk will do just that! Whether he’s cutting away at firewood, hammering in nails, or starting a fire, this tomahawk is perfect for it. Plus, it comes with a firestarter rod that’s stored in the handle!

You don’t need to worry about him carrying something sharp around because this tomahawk comes with a sheath to keep the sharp edge covered when not in use. He won’t have to worry about the tomahawk being too heavy, as the glass-reinforced nylon handle keeps the tomahawk light and wieldable.

4. Uncharted Supply Seventy2 Survival System Backpack

Bespoke Post

This gift is just as much for you as it is for him! In case something goes wrong on one of his camping/hiking trips, this backpack is there to keep him safe and put you at ease. The backpack comes with rations and water-filtration equipment, a tent and blanket, a first-aid kit, tools, and more, so he’ll be covered no matter what! This gift is perfect especially for men who love to go backpacking.

Not only is it chock full of necessities, but it also is waterproof and comes with a water bottle. It’s made of durable fabric and comes with survival instructions, so this pack really covers all the bases when it comes to survival! Trust us when we say your man will be safe with this backpack.