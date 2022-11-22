With so many categories to choose, from ranging from pop culture fan-favorites, to ornaments that capture the passions of loved ones, to ornaments that commemorate life’s special occasions, everyone in the family can enjoy a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament this holiday season. Capture the year’s meaningful moments with a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament.

Display a special moment or memory every holiday season with this year-dated 2022 photo holder Christmas tree ornament. The festive metal picture frame features a classic ornament design with embossed detailing and sparkly gem attachments. Just slip a favorite photo inside so you can relive that magical moment again and again.

Even Santa needs a break from the holiday hustle and bustle. He has joined his reindeer and snowman pals for a relaxing dip in the hot tub…which may have been a bad idea for the snowman. This fun Christmas tree ornament plays a clip of “Hot Hot Hot” performed by Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue (battery-operated).

Celebrate your first holiday season in the cozy comfort of your new home with this year-dated 2022 Christmas tree ornament. The metal design features a red front door with wreath flanked by evergreen trees and gold entryway accents, a festive reminder of that special first year in your new abode. It makes a memorable housewarming gift for first-time homeowners, too.

Inspired by classic jumping jack toys, this wooden pull-string Christmas tree ornament combines timeless charm and modern trends for your holiday decor. Ornate patterns add festive detail to the delightful design that features Santa riding an elephant. Give the string a gentle tug to see the mighty animal move its legs.

Are the mountains calling to you? Remember the fun of your fresh-air retreat when you display a cherished memory—in photo form—with this year-dated 2022 metal frame Christmas tree ornament. Snowcapped mountains and evergreen trees with glittery snow accents surround your snapshot.