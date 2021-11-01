Celebrities Who Were Like ‘F–k It, I’ll Go Naked’ for Halloween: Photos of the Racy Costumes

Spooky vs. sexy! Halloween was one for books, and as celebrities have proven time and time again, costumes that leave very little to the imagination are a hot commodity in Hollywood. From Britney Spears to Amber Rose, stars aren’t shy about showing skin on October 31.

It seems like Halloween costumes get sexier every year. After all, once someone simply rocks lingerie for the big day, it gets pretty tricky to continuously raise the bar on provocative costumes. Nevertheless, many celebs have proven they are more than up for the challenge.

However, stripping down can sometimes ruffle feathers. Take Amber, for instance. In 2021, she stepped out in a sheer nun outfit that revealed pretty much her entire body. The only thing keeping her important bits covered was a black leather cross that stretched across her torso. “I do what I wanna,” she wrote on Instagram after posting pics of herself wearing the racy ensemble.

Chyna isn’t the only person to show off her curves. Other stars have also followed suit by upping the ante — whether that was by wearing smaller garments or just skipping them entirely.

The Kardashians broke the internet in 2019 when they dressed up as Victoria’s Secret models. Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, along with younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, wore white bras and panties for Halloween. Although they accompanied their lingerie with large angel wings, their backends were still on full display.

“Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!!” Kim wrote about their ensembles. “OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night!”

At the time, fans wondered if their group costume was an advertisement for the company, considering the SKIMS creator tagged them in the post. “This was not a paid sponsorship. The girls did it just for fun,” a rep for the famous family told The Hollywood Reporter about their VS outfits.

Victoria’s Secret later issued a press release about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars wearing their looks. “The sisters are clad in wings from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, and Kylie can be seen in the bodysuit Candice Swanepoel wore during the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” the brand wrote.

Check out the gallery below to see the sexiest and raciest Halloween costumes celebs have worn over the years.