Witchin’! See How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Dressing Up for Halloween 2022

Getting in on the spooktacular fun! Halloween season is upon us and all of the witches and zombies in Hollywood are showing off their festive costumes in celebration of the holiday. Every year, celebrities show up and show out with their ensembles — and 2022 is no different!

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off October by carving a massive pumpkin and using it as a mask. The “Hot Girl” posed in the decorative fruit throughout various rooms of her home while locating herself on Instagram at “Halloween Town.”

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner went full Wicked mode after the pair painted their entire bodies green and dressed up as witches. The Rhode founder shared a photo via Instagram of Kylie cuddled next to a fake skeleton in a bathtub while still dressed in her costume.

“WTF is happening,” Khloé Kardashian commented, while Kris Jenner asked, “OMG what’s happening over there????”

While fans were living for the moment, they quickly solved the potential clue that the two besties filmed a Halloween segment of Hailey’s YouTube series “Who’s In My Bathroom?”

“WHO IS IN THE BATHROOM WITH KYLIE HALLOWEEN VERSION OMG I CAN’T WAIT,” was just one of the many fan comments that swarmed the post.

Goldie Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell dressed up as the most important characters in their careers as King Grandpa and Queen Grandma. The couple wore matching outfits for their granddaughter and Kate Hudson’s daughter, Rani’s, birthday party.

“Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose. You are the real queen!” Goldie wrote via Instagram on October 2. “I’ll take lady in waiting every day as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!”

Some of the most memorable celebrity Halloween costumes, however, is when stars dress up as one another! Kendall Jenner slayed in her 2020 look when she dressed up as Pamela Anderson in the 1996 film Barb Wire.

The 818 tequila founder not only displayed her outfit during her Halloween party but also held a photo shoot to recreate the starlet’s movie art.

“‘Don’t call me babe’ happy Halloween! GO VOTE!!! Me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire,” Kendall captioned her October 2020 Instagram carousel.

Unfortunately, there can only be one celebrity to hold the title of “Halloween Queen” and that is Heidi Klum. From sexy, silly, and downright outrageous costumes, the supermodel really knows how to own All Hallows’ Eve.

She is very creative with her costumes, like her Heidi Klum clones to Jessica Rabbit … but the best of all was her 2018 Fiona costume from Shrek. We can’t wait to see what she rocks this year!

Keep scrolling to see photos of stars in their Halloween costumes — and check back all throughout spooky season for updates!