Behind-the-scenes! Travis Barker gave a look at the lacy, blue bra fiancée Kourtney Kardashian was wearing under her Halloween costume after the couple dressed up as Alabama Whitman and Clarence Worley from True Romance.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a photo via his Instagram Stories that showed the pieces of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s get up. Kourt, 42, was dedicated to the character, and the snapshot showed everything she was wearing — including her undergarments.

Travis Barker/Instagram

The Poosh founder and musician looked exactly like actors Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater, who portrayed Alabama and Clarence in the 1993 film, respectively. The A-list duo clearly had a blast and even chose matching captions to share their photos from the holiday on social media.

“Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true,” Kourtney and Travis wrote, referencing a famous line from the movie said by Alabama. “That three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: ‘You’re so cool. You’re so cool. You’re so cool.’”

Considering Halloween is one of Kourtney’s favorite holidays, it should come as no surprise that she and Travis had more than one costume. The duo hosted a Halloween eve dinner party, where they shared a photo of themselves as Frankenstein’s monster and his bride.

Prior to that, on October 22, Kourtney and Travis dressed as the Sex Pistols bass player Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. The Can I Say author covered up his neck tattoos with pale makeup, wore a spiky wig and a black leather jacket to match the late musician. He completed the costume with a chain necklace, a cigarette and a white button pinned on his shirt that read, “I’m a mess.”

Courtesy of Glen Coco Oropeza

As for the reality star, she rocked a curly blonde wig, a black bra with a sheer T-shirt to cover it, black leather pants and black and silver belts around her waist. “Till death do us part,” she captioned her Instagram photo.