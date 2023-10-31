She’s the Halloween Queen! See Heidi Klum’s Most Iconic Costumes Over the Years, From Sexy to Spooky

The queen of Halloween! Heidi Klum has a reputation for knocking it out of the park when it comes to her annual costumes. The model has dressed up as Jessica Rabbit, a butterfly, an alien and so much more — and she’s always down to turn up her sexy or scary!

Heidi threw the first of her now legendary Halloween costume parties in New York City in 2000. “It’s crazy,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “I never expected that this party was going to go on for so many years, but here we are!”

Unfortunately, Heidi’s bashes in 2020 and 2021 had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she still showed her Halloween spirit by dressing up. The party tradition continued in 2022.

Scroll down for photos of Heidi’s most iconic Halloween costumes over the years.