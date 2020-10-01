Where Is the Cast of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Today? See Photos of Thora Birch, Omri Katz and More!

With Halloween right around the corner, that means it’s socially acceptable to watch Hocus Pocus on loop, right? (Right!) No matter how many years pass, the beloved film is still a seasonal favorite thanks to the classic story and the talented cast.

That said, it’s been quite some time (27 years, to be exact) since Thora Birch, Omri Katz, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker,Kathy Najimy and more brought to life the tale of the Sanderson Sisters and the virgin who lit the candle.

Thankfully, many of the actors and actresses still keep in touch to this day. In fact, in October 2019, Omri, who played Max Dennison, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson, Tobias Jelinek, who played Jay, and Larry Bagby, who played Ernie, had the sweetest mini-reunion ever. The group snapped some adorable selfies … and let’s just say, the nostalgia was real!

Courtesy of Omri Katz/Instagram

As for Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, a virtual Hocus Pocus reunion was confirmed for Friday, October 30. Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy will be reuniting to raise money for the New York Restoration Project. NYRP was founded by Bette in 1995 and is an organization dedicated to creating and transforming outdoor spaces in New York City.

Now, the real question is when will the cast of Hocus Pocus reunite for a sequel? “Oh my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” Bette joked to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is, of course, one of my favorite characters.”

Fast forward nearly a year later and Disney+ is a hugely popular streaming platform. Here’s hoping we get Hocus Pocus 2 by Halloween 2021! To see photos of the original cast then vs. now, scroll through the gallery below.