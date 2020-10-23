The only thing better than dressing up for Halloween is having someone to dress up with. Sure, you can hit the town on All Hallows’ Eve solo, but everyone knows trick or treating is most efficient with a partner. By “trick-or-treating,” of course we mean partying … you know, because we’re adults.

With that, we decided to round up some celebrity couples who have killed (pun intended) the Halloween costume game through the years. Hopefully, these will give you and your significant other some inspiration. That said, if you happen to be single this year, don’t fret. Love is great and all, but so is freedom!

Of course, some A-listers are known to take the spooky holiday very seriously. Heidi Klum does something truly spectacular every year, typically with a partner. She married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in February 2019, which means he’ll most likely be incorporated into her costume ideas for years to come.

“Usually I start in the summer,” the German model explained to USA Today in February about her Halloween prep. “I had a hard one this last one.” In 2019, the model was transformed into a naked alien-type creature. Her costume, which took 10 hours to apply, featured exposed guts, a glowing brain and wires coming out of her breasts. Tom accompanied her dressed as a bloody astronaut. She even arrived at the event in a “biohazard” truck.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“I did it in the window because no one ever gets to see this, not because of me but because of these people that are the artists and do that to me. I thought it was such an amazing process,” Heidi explained about the process of getting ready for the fun holiday. “So I didn’t want to hide in a hotel room somewhere and do this. I wanted people to see what (the artists) do. It took a long time.”

You can totally go as one of our pop culture-inspired costumes and be the standout ensemble of the season or — wait for it — you can dress up with a friend. Scroll through the gallery below to see celebrity couples who always slay their Halloween costumes.