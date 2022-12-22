The following is sponsored content.

The new year is upon us and with that comes the determination to start anew and improve upon all areas of our lives. From the resolutions we make (exercise more and eat healthier!) to setting our personal goals for achievement, the new year brings about optimism and a renewed sense of self. However, saying good things and doing good things don’t necessarily always go hand-in-hand, which is why we’ve put together a list of products designed to ensure your new year is starting off on the right foot!

1. Hero Bread

Dreamed up by some brilliant foodies at Hero Bread, these revolutionary bread and baked goods have ultra low net carbs, zero sugar and fewer calories with an added dose of protein and fiber baked right in — all this nutrition without giving up on amazing taste or texture, truly exceeding expectations of what “great bread” should taste like.

You don’t need to replace your bun with a leaf of lettuce or make a “sandwich” between two pieces of green pepper. Hero Bread offers many low-carb options for welcoming bread back into your life this new year, without compromises or consequences. They offer a variety of options for every occasion including Classic White Bread, Tortillas, Seeded Loaf and Burger Buns, all of which have little to no net carbs, no sugar, reduced calories and must be tried to be believed.

These delicious and nutrient-rich bread and baked goods help you check the box on your new year goals and feel good doing it. Kickstart your new year and try Hero Bread with 10% off your first purchase at hero.co with code NY2023, or find Hero Bread available online on Amazon.com or Walmart.com.

2. HOKA One One x GORE-TEX

The brand that has been long popular with runners has partnered with GORE-TEX on a hiking boot, providing all the comfort that HOKA One One brings to your feet with the premium weather-protection only GORE-TEX can provide. Ideal for those looking to spend more time exploring the outdoors in the new year, the Anacapa MID GTX (available in eight colors) is perfect for the day hiker, providing premium stability in a waterproof, lightweight boot.



Shop Now 3. Go2sleep The next-generation sleep tracker provides an informative and comprehensive analysis of your sleeping patterns, providing the perfect way to ensure you’re starting the new year properly rested. This wearable tech synchs with a robust app experience, measuring everything from Heart Rate to HRV & Blood Oxygen (SpO2) levels, .Go2sleep provides clinical guidelines to tackling your sleep problems in a scientific, time-saving and effective way.

4. Dew of the Gods

Skin care with a cause. Beloved by many, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Dew of the Gods is out to revolutionize the beauty industry with its ethically-sourced, vegan and cruelty-free products. With a line item of essentials designed to make you glow inside and out, from serum mists to retinol masks, you’ll give yourself the gift of starting the new year off with confident, gorgeous skin. Talk about putting your best face first.

5. ClassPass

Shake up your fitness and wellness routine. ClassPass gives you worldwide access to thousands of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas. Break outside of your comfort zone and try a group dance class, or jump aboard the latest fitness craze, with ClassPass you can explore endless amount of classes at studios near you, allowing you to test the waters before making a commitment.