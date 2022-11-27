Written in partnership with Digital Nod

Evolution is the name of the game. So, if your spirit is craving a change, listen to it, and you’ll be surprised by where it leads you. In this article, Phillip Kramer offers five ways to help you reinvent yourself and see the world with a new vision.

Meet new people

It’s strange how a lot of people have a fear of others. They even have a name for it – Xenophobia. However, if you are serious about reinventing yourself, you must surrender the worry instead of succumbing to it. For Phillip Kramer, meeting people “allows you to open your intellects in new ways, get out of that shell and make the most of human contact.”

Pick up an abandoned hobby

As children, we all had a significant number of hobbies we liked to indulge in. Those were moments of uninterrupted peace where we felt one with the flow of the universe. As we grow up, the idea of a hobby becomes childlike, and with that, it loses its importance. Phillip Kramer says, “It’s one of those things whose importance you realize only once it’s gone. Having a hobby is like having a playmate in your head. Summon that playmate once again as you reinvent yourself, and you’ll be grateful beyond measure.”

Develop new hobbies

All’s not lost for those who don’t have any particular hobby they’d like to turn around and go back to. “Pick up a new one” is Phillip Kramer’s solution for you. For Phillip Kramer, “picking up a new hobby later in life can even come as a blessing as you know your likes and dislikes even better. It could be anything, as long as you’re ready to make it your own.”

Challenge yourself

When you challenge yourself, you do yourself a great favor. You help yourself feel alive – for many philosophers, that’s the very purpose of our being. Phillip Kramer encourages you to “do things you wouldn’t otherwise dare yourself to do – go on a blind date, go bungee jumping, fast for two weeks, create a short film, or anything that feels like a punch in the gut. Do it and see it transform you for the better and forever.”

Take a solo vacation

Is there anything an incredible solo vacation can’t solve? Phillip Kramer doesn’t think so. For Phillip Kramer, “a solo vacation is as much about going to places outside as visiting places within. A solo vacation brings you in touch with yourself and re-ignites your strength. How does that sound for reinventing yourself?”