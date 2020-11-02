These days we could all use a little something to take the edge off, which is why the usage of CBD and Hemp based products have exploded in recent months. From stress-relieving balms to anxiety-easing tinctures, the vast assortment of CBD based products available can be overwhelming, particularly if you’re just starting to dip your toes into the multiple benefits CBD usage can provide.

If you’re looking to give yourself, or someone in your life, a little break from life’s stresses, look no further than Half Day CBD. Whether you’ve gotten sore muscles from unleashing your dance moves on TikTok or just need a few days curled up on the couch reading your favorite magazine (Life & Style, obvi), the folks at Half Day CBD have a little something for everyone. Grown and made in the U.S.A., Half Day CBD’s lineup of quality products begins with transparency. The brand uses only U.S. based hemp farmers, and each product is made in small batches with no fabricated ingredients, ensuring you’re getting the highest quality at every turn.

From oils to tinctures to salves, here are some recommended bundles to get you started on your Half Day CBD journey.

For the Fitness Fanatic:

Yoga. Spin. Stretch. Repeat. If your ideal day involves multiple workouts, then this bundle is for you. Perfect for relief and recovery after giving it your all, the CBD tincture contains 2000mg of full-spectrum oil and a salve to help soothe muscle soreness and reduce inflammation. No unnecessary additives, nothing artificial—just pure, full-spectrum CBD. Give your post-workout recovery a boost, available on HalfDayCBD.com for $99.99 (a $155 value).

For the CBD Newbie:

From reducing anxiety to managing stress, someone you know is likely turning to CBD to help give a little boost to their life. If you’ve been curious about CBD but haven’t known where to start, this is the bundle for you. An ideal combination of Gummies, Salve, and 1000mg of Full Spectrum Oil designed to introduce you to the various benefits of CBD. Available on HalfDayCBD.com for $79.99 ($125 value)

For the Stressed Professional:

Whether we’re working from home, back to the office or looking for employment, the one thing we all stress about is our jobs. Perfect for taking a much needed break from the chaos of our professional lives, this stress-reducing package includes an assortment of Gummies and a 2000mg Isolate Oil. Perfect for those looking to avoid even small amounts of THC, this gummy/oil combo is made with a THC-free CBD isolate. Available on HalfDayCBD.com for $89.99 (a $135 value).

For the Bundle of Nerves:

From the joys of kids learning at home, to finding (or keeping) our jobs or to managing all of life’s stresses, we all need a break now and again. Take a half day to regroup and de-stress with the ultimate package to calm your nerves. Includes an assortment of Gummies, 1000mg Full Spectrum Oil and flower hemp. Available on HalfDayCBD.com for $79.99 (a $115 value).

For the Rockin’ Retiree:

If a special someone in your life has retired (and how fortunate are they?!), they’ve likely already perfected the art of kicking back and relaxing. This bundle is a perfect complement to their laid back lifestyle, however they’re enjoying their days. Includes an assortment of Gummies and salve. Available on HalfDayCBD.com for $39.99 (a $50 value)

For the Extra Nice One on Your Holiday List:

If you’re looking to provide some extra love to someone special in your life, look no further than this ultimate holiday bundle from Half Day CBD. This incredible combination of CBD essentials contains a vast assortment of Gummies, 2000mg Full Spectrum Oil and salve. Put the happy in her (or his) holidays. Available on HalfDayCBD.com for $149.99 (an incredible $298 value)!

So whether you’re a newbie or CBD is part of your daily routine, check out Half Day CBD for the highest-quality, most trustworthy hemp-derived products, sourced directly from American farmers and processors. All Half Day CBD products are American-grown, pesticide-free, and put through rigorous scientific testing to ensure consistency, potency, and safety.

Take a Half Day — and enjoy a full life. SHOP NOW and get 10% OFF with code CHILL10.