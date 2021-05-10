This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Contrary to popular belief, TGI Fridays did not invent the Mudslide cocktail. In fact, this decadent drink hails from a rather unlikely place: the Cayman Islands! Yeah, the Mudslide isn’t exactly what people envision as a “tropical cocktail.” However, that didn’t stop tourists from gulping this glorious drink. Indeed, this drink became so popular that, well, now it’s in Fridays!

To make our Mudslide extra chill, we’re going to add a pinch of our natural-flavored Tribe CBD oil. We promise, our CBD oil will add relaxing effects without messing with this drink’s delicious flavors.

CBD Mudslide Recipe

While nobody will turn away a dollop of ice cream, that’s no way to make an “authentic” Mudslide cocktail. Indeed, an original Mudslide only calls for three simple components: Kahlùa, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and vodka. If those ingredients look familiar to you, then you may be thinking of the equally famous White Russian cocktail.

Interestingly, most people believe a Cayman Islands bartender created the Mudslide as a White Russian variation. After all, the only difference between these two cocktails is the choice of cream. While a Mudslide calls for Irish Cream, a White Russian uses heavy cream.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Kahlùa

1 ½ oz Bailey’s Irish Cream

1 ½ oz vodka

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (natural)

Dark chocolate shavings (garnish)

Whipped cream (garnish, optional)

Directions

Pour Kahlùa, Irish Cream, and vodka in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Garnish with chocolate shavings, a little whipped cream if you like, and Tribe CBD oil

A Mudslide is delightful on the rocks, but it also makes a delish smoothie. If you’re preparing this drink on a super-hot day, consider breaking out a blender and making a sweet slushie for your friends. While you’re at it, why not top your Mudslide with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Hey, let’s get real, nobody’s counting calories if they’re having this drink!

As a final suggestion: some people claim using brandy works better than vodka in this drink. While Brandy isn’t the traditional choice, it’s a notable alternative that’s well worth a shot. Plus, after you buy a bottle of brandy, you could test Tribe’s CBD Brandy Alexander recipe!

