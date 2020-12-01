This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

With its distinctive red wine garnish, the New York Sour is one of the world’s most photogenic cocktails. Indeed, after you see this drink for the first time, you might assume it requires years of diligent practice to master. In reality, the NY Sour is one of the simplest cocktails you could whip up at home. In fact, we bet you already have a few of the necessary ingredients lying in your fridge!

Plus, since the NY Sour already has a tart flavor, it blends nicely with our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Just a half-dropperful is all you need to give this NY Sour some serious zing.

CBD New York Sour Recipe

The top concern people have with making traditional sour cocktails is the inclusion of raw egg whites. For those who don’t know, bartenders use egg whites to give certain drinks a unique frothy texture. As long as you’re using a freshly cracked egg, there’s no chance your drink should taste “eggy.”

Unfortunately, alcohol does not kill salmonella on contact, so there’s always a slight risk of food poisoning. If you are going to use an egg white, be sure to buy the freshest eggs available at your supermarket with no signs of damage. You could also test the freshness of your eggs by placing them in a bowl of cold water. Only the eggs that fall to the bottom of your bowl are good to use.

Although people have enjoyed egg cocktails for centuries, we can understand if you don’t want to take this risk. Thankfully, there are many alternative egg ideas you could use to achieve a similar texture. Perhaps the best egg alternative for this recipe is aquafaba, which you could make at home with the liquid in chickpea cans.

Ingredients

2 oz bourbon

1 oz lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Egg white

5 oz red wine

Directions

Add everything but the red wine to a cocktail shaker

Shake for about 10 – 15 seconds

Add a few ice cubes and shake for another 10 – 15 seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Top with red wine

If you want to be extra fancy, you could slowly pour your red wine garnish over the back of a bar spoon. This simple trick will create the lovely top layer you often see in professional pics of this cocktail.

Alternatively, some people enjoy stirring the red wine into their drink to better incorporate the flavors. We recommend tasting a NY Sour with and without the bar spoon tip to figure out which flavor profile you prefer.

