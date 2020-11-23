This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

There’s no question America has a severe case of “margarita mania!” In fact, recent surveys suggest the margarita is the most popular cocktail in the USA.

But did you know there’s another tequila cocktail that’s even more popular in Central America? Indeed, many Mexicans prefer the distinctly pink “paloma” over Jimmy Buffett’s celebrated salve.

So, if you don’t mind breaking your margarita routine, break out a highball glass and give this easy recipe a try! As a bonus, the paloma has naturally tart ingredients, which makes it perfect for our citrus-flavored CBD oil!

Like margaritas, palomas are often served in a salt-rimmed glass. So, if you have extra time, consider running a lime wedge around the top of your highball glass and topping with coarse Kosher salt.

If you need an extra dose of calm, why not place a few drops of our high-quality CBD oil on your lime before running it around your glass’s rim? We bet you’ll feel super chill with each salty & “CBD-enhanced” sip!

By the way, we should note our CBD paloma doesn’t call for grapefruit soda like most traditional recipes. Instead, we’ve opted to combine equal parts fresh grapefruit juice and club soda because they tend to be easier to find. However, if you’d like a more authentic paloma experience, please don’t hesitate to look for a high-quality grapefruit soda brand.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz tequila

½ oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

~1 oz grapefruit juice

~1 oz club soda

Lime wedge

Directions

Pour tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass

Top with equal parts grapefruit juice and club soda

Garnish with a lime wedge

If you enjoyed the above paloma recipe, then you might want to research another highball drink known as “the cantarito.” The only difference between a cantarito and a paloma is that the former adds ½ oz of OJ and ½ oz of lemon juice. So, if you’d prefer to temper the strong grapefruit flavor of the paloma, a cantarito might be more your style.

Of course, margaritas are also quite similar to palomas. If you’ve yet to try a margarita at home, be sure to read through our previous CBD margarita recipe.