Written in partnership with Digital Nod.

With life getting competitive, the stress of deadlines at work or growing claim of family obligations eat into our productivity and daily performance. More often than not, a scenario like this pushes us onto the edge at the risk of making life more robotic and devoid of joy and creativity. A growing culture of idolizing relentless hard work has its downside, but there is always a way around it. Aaron Jack charts out five ways that help battle burnout and replenish ourselves with adequate life force.

Identify the red flags

Knowing what triggers stress and strains us is one of the first steps to fighting burnout. Detecting the red flags in time will help you reduce interaction with such trigger points. “Identify people, situations, or events that cause you exhaustion. Stay alert and avoid such eventuality. This will save you from the unpleasant grind,” believes Aaron Jack.

Strategic withdrawal

While you feel overwhelmed with assignments queuing up for attention, you cannot simply wish them away. Instead, organize a work routine for yourself with space for “me-time.” Aaron Jack states that “devising a strategic withdrawal during the workday can flush out fatigue or dissatisfaction. Experiment with strategies that best serve you to withdraw momentarily without hampering your workflow and productivity.”

Shift your perspective

Cynicism and negativity can overpower you when you face an impossible workload, conflict, and few resources at home or the office. “Shift your focus from things outside your control to the things you can control. Work on your mindset and preconceived notions. Put bright and positive aspects of your life and work in perspective. This will boost your energy and enhance efficacy,” Aaron Jack says.

Self-care

Not all maladies stem from external or physical factors that can be diagnosed and treated with medication. Oftentimes, burnout builds internally on accumulated stress and anxiety over a period. Aaron Jack suggests “taking time off from work or other routine engagements. Go for a trekking or nature retreat, yoga, or pick an activity that gives happiness and a sense of fulfillment. You will find yourself revitalized and better poised to deliver.”

Mindful living

Instead of cutting off from surroundings, connect and interact with elements around. Aaron Jack highly recommends meditating and living mindfully to connect with your inner self as well as those around you and take control of the burnout monster. The process will establish meaningful relationships with people who can back you at your worst. “Start journaling your experience. Writing allows calm introspection and clarity of vision. This is a good way to contemplate, vent out all negativity, and bounce back to life with greater creativity,” concludes Aaron Jack.