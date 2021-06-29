Maybe it is the newfound love of the kitchen or a seasonal yearning for fruit, but Zest seems to have been struck by a Sunday Farmer’s Market inspo-board. Their new line of body washes, soaps and hand sanitizers — enriched with aromatic and refreshing notes of citrus peels and ingredients native to the Caribbean and Latin America — is like unleashing a jar of life, preserved. Hello, summer!

FRUIT POWERED: Energize, Moisturize, Stay Safe

Zest’s patented technology formula uses ingredients like Robusta, Acerola and Agastache that combined, boast protective antioxidants and bioflavonoids to both energize and soothe your skin while helping you stay safe.

THE FRUIT SECRET OF SKIN CARE: Wake Up Your Skin Cleaning Zestfully!

Grapefruit + Guarana

Lime + Ananas

Orange + Maqui

Lemon + Agave

THE POWER OF THE PEEL: Energizes. Moisturizes. Soothes. Hydrate. Softens. Younger-looking.

Zest body washes come in amazing scents like:

Zest Body Wash Lime Peel

16.5 fl oz; available at HEB stores for $3.49.

Zest Body Wash Lemon Peel

16.5 fl oz; available at HEB stores for $3.49 and HEB.com.

Zest Body Wash Grapefruit Peel

16.5 fl oz; available for $3.49 at HEB stores or HEB.com.

Zest Body Wash Orange Peel

16.5 fl oz; available at HEB stores for $3.49 and on HEB.com.