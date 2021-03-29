This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Forget about a “spoonful of sugar;” the Michelada is all about spice! If you’re looking for a quick way to clear your sinuses, then you’ve got to give this mouth-melting Mexican drink a try. This beer cocktail has just the right amount of heat to keep you on your feet.

To help temper the Michelada’s fiery flavors, Tribe CBD added a pinch of our citrus-flavored CBD oil to this recipe. One dropperful of our high-quality CBD should be enough to calm your nerves while sipping this smoky drink.

CBD Michelada Recipe

While the Michelada is highly customizable, two non-negotiable ingredients are beer and hot sauce. However, there’s no standard brand associated with this drink. We’d encourage you to cycle through a few different products to find which flavors suit your fancy.

Arguably, the most popular Michelada combination in the US is Corona mixed with a few dashes of Tabasco. Both of these products are readily available at the supermarket, and they provide a satisfyingly spicy experience.

However, we’d recommend checking out all the craft brews and artisan-quality hot sauces available in your hometown. Also, even though the Michelada is often made with a light beer, some people say dark stouts work just fine.

Ingredients

12 oz beer

1 oz lime juice

2 dashes of your preferred hot sauce

3 dashes low-sodium soy sauce

2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lime wedge

Tajin Seasoning/ Salt mixture (rim garnish)

Directions

Pour Tajin seasoning onto a plate, use your lime wedge to dampen the glass rim, then dip in the Tajin seasoning

Add ice to a pre-chilled highball glass, being mindful of the rim topper

Pour lime juice, hot sauce, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce into your glass

Stir until well-chilled

Slowly add beer to your glass

Top with a lime wedge and Tribe CBD oil

While you don’t need to salt your rim when making a Michelada, it’s not unheard of when preparing this drink. Indeed, some brave drinkers even coat their glasses with a pinch of cayenne pepper. However, if you’re going to down that much spice, we’d recommend eating a few slices of bread beforehand. Taking cayenne pepper on an empty stomach could cause severe stomach pains.

If you don’t feel like salting the rim of your glass, then consider stirring a little salt into your drink. You could even add a little paprika, pepper, or celery salt to give this drink extra complexity.

For more info on salting the rims of your glasses, please be sure to read our popular CBD Margarita post.

