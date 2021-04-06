This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Like CBD, turmeric has taken the modern wellness industry by storm—and for good reason! This slightly spicy rhizome is jam-packed with the uber-healthy compound curcumin. Study after study shows this unique chemical has some pretty incredible anti-inflammatory properties. When you hear all the potential benefits of turmeric, we bet you’ll be slinging a few of these spicy shots every morning.

While turmeric is mighty impressive on its own, why not add a little of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil for even more benefits? All you need is ½ dropperful of Tribe CBD oil to make this superfood shot sparkle!

Tribe’s CBD Turmeric Shot Recipe

Even the nuttiest of health nuts has to admit turmeric has one major downside: it stains like crazy! Whether you’re using the actual root or turmeric powder, it will leave orange marks all over the place if you’re not careful. For this reason, most people recommend using specific cups and utensils strictly for turmeric. You may also want to use disposable gloves, especially if you’re handling turmeric root.

If you happen to get a turmeric stain on the counter, don’t freak out! There are a few DIY hacks you could use to bust these bright orange marks. For instance, some people report great success applying a baking soda and water paste and letting it sit for about 15 – 30 minutes. You could also try a dab of white vinegar or lemon juice for extra stubborn stains.

Ingredients

¾ teaspoon turmeric powder

~ 1 oz filtered water

A pinch of black pepper

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Place turmeric powder and black pepper in a shot glass

Add water and stir until well incorporated

Top with Tribe CBD oil

While our citrus-flavored CBD oil will add orangey sweetness to this shot, some people need more ingredients to cover up turmeric’s flavor. If you aren’t a fan of how turmeric tastes, you might want to swap out the water for something like pineapple juice, coconut water, or lemonade. You could even add a little maple syrup for all-natural sweetness.

On the opposite extreme, fans of spicy flavors could add some freshly grated ginger or a pinch of cayenne pepper to this shot. Just like turmeric, both of these ingredients have potent anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting effects.

Just don’t forget to add the black pepper! Interestingly, recent studies suggest a touch of black pepper can dramatically improve turmeric’s absorption rate.

Does CBD Have Anti-Inflammatory Properties? Science Says “Yes!”

There’s little doubt turmeric has anti-inflammatory potential, but what about CBD oil? Although hemp research is in its initial stages, recent reports strongly suggest CBD could help with inflammation. For instance, one study out of the University of Kentucky found that CBD topicals reduced knee inflammation in rats with arthritis. There’s also a study out of Cornell University that suggested CBD supplements could reduce osteoarthritis symptoms in dogs.

If you’d like to use CBD for joint aches, we’d recommend looking into Tribe CBD’s Cooling Cream. Be sure to read more about our CBD topical here.