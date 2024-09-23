“Rolling In the Deep” singer Adele will not be rolling in it — the 36-year-old powerhouse has rejected a $100 million deal to extend her Las Vegas residency for two more years in favor of marrying fiancé Rich Paul and churning out babies instead of music, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“While fans may be disappointed by the news, it’s clear that Adele is choosing to prioritize family over fortune for now.”

“She has more money than she could ever spend, but now she wants a life.”

“People don’t realize how much you sacrifice being at the top like Adele!”