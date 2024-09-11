Exiting stage right! During her August 31 concert in Munich, Adele had a surprise announcement for the crowd. “I’ve got 10 shows to do,” the 36-year-old said of her record-breaking German residency. “But after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart.”

While the British-born singer was teary, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style that she’s excited for her next chapter: After the Grammy winner wraps up her Las Vegas concert dates in November, she and fiancé Rich Paul will finally plan their wedding and start a family — not necessarily in that order.

“If Adele gets pregnant before the wedding, so be it,” says the source. “She’ll consider it a blessing.”

The mom to Angelo, 11, her son with ex Simon Konecki, has never hidden her baby fever. In 2022, a year after she started dating NBA agent Rich, 43, she said she “definitely wanted more kids.” The following year, she copped to keeping a list of baby names on her phone, adding, “I really want to be a mom again soon.”

And in May, she confirmed that she was ready to make it happen as soon as her showbiz obligations were fulfilled. Saying she was hoping for a girl, the singer joked, “ I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world… she’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

For Adele, that place is now home. “She wants to focus on her relationship and family,” says the source. “People would be surprised to know how domestic she is when she’s not in diva mode! She’s been wanting this for a long time.”