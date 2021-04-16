Despite retiring from the MLB in 2016, Alex Rodriguez is still one of the wealthiest people in Hollywood! The former New York Yankees shortstop has a staggering estimated net worth of $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how A-Rod makes his money, keep reading.

A-Rod played professional baseball for 22 seasons:

Turns out, Alex didn’t wear the famous Yankees pinstripes for the entirety of his career. In fact, the NYC native played for the Seattle Mariners from 1994 to 2000; the Texas Rangers from 2001 to 2003 and the Yankees from 2004 to 2016.

In 2013, A-Rod earned the highest salary in MLB history at $28 million, according to multiple publications. To date, he’s still the highest-earning athlete in the league’s history.

A-Rod works in media and television:

After hanging up his glove for good, Alex took on the world of TV. Shark Tank, Good Morning America, Nightline, Back in the Game, and working as a sports analyst for Fox Sports are some of his more notable contributions.

In 2019, Alex was actually nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality, Studio and Sports Event Analyst.

A-Rod has brand deals:

Over the years, the father of two, who shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, has worked with some of the most popular brands in the world, including Pepsi, Planters, Nike and Radio Shack.

A-Rod owns his own corporation:

Alex launched A-Rod Corp in 1996 and the business is still going strong. “A-Rod Corp is an investment firm that backs promising businesses with internal and external capital, works with championship teams and creates value for investors,” the website reads. “Our mission is to build world-class companies, brands, partnerships and entertainment that inspire, connect and empower global consumers.”

A-Rod Corp is based in Miami and has invested in more than 30 companies and partnerships valued at more than $1 billion, the statement adds.

In 2018, A-Rod Corp partnered with Barstool Sports to create “The Corp Podcast.” Although they haven’t posted any new episodes since August 2020, Alex and his cohost, Dan “Big Cat” Katz, had several impressive guests on their show, including Jennifer Lopez.

A-Rod and J. Lo dated for two years before getting engaged in 2019. Sadly, they announced their split in April 2021.