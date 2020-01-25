Ever since Alicia Keys rose to fame in 2001 thanks to the success of her debut album, Songs in a Minor, the ~girl has been on fire,~ especially with her style.

Whether she’s rockin’ an updo, waves or her natural hair, Alicia always switches it up while still staying true to herself. In addition, she is never afraid to experiment with what she wears. While the Grammy Awards host singer often flaunts her curves and shows cleavage from time to time, she always manages to stay classy. One signature thing about Alicia’s overall look is her bare face. In the beginning of her career, the pop star often wore makeup. However, in 2016, she stopped and revealed it made her feel stronger than ever.

It all started when Alicia walked into a photo shoot with sweats and no makeup on when her photographer Paola insisted on shooting her in her natural element. The musician felt intimidated by the process at first, but that slowly changed.

“And I swear it is the strongest, most empowered, most free and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt,” she wrote in a personal essay published on Lenny Letter in May 2016.

“I felt powerful because my initial intentions realized themselves,” she said, in regards to wanting to be her truest self. “My desire to listen to myself, to tear down the walls I built over all those years, to be full of purpose and to be myself! The universe was listening to those things I’d promised myself, or maybe I was just finally listening to the universe, but however it goes, that’s how this whole #nomakeup thing began. Once the photo I took with Paola came out as the artwork for my new song “In Common,” it was that truth that resonated with others who posted #nomakeup selfies in response to this real and raw me.”

Alicia concluded, “‘Cause I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.” Well said, girl!

Keep scrolling to see Alicia’s best looks over the years.