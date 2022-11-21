Slay or Nay? The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 American Music Awards

Some of the biggest names in the music industry stepped out at the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While some stars absolutely stole the show on the red carpet, others were major fashion fails!

While there’s no denying that style is a big part of the AMAs, everyone knows it’s really about the music!

Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were all nominated for Artist of the Year — perhaps the biggest honor of the night. While up-and-coming artists Dove Cameron, Gayle, Latto, Måneskin and Steve Lacy were nominated for New Artist of the Year.

Taylor Swift took home Artist of the Year and Dove Cameron snagged New Artist of the Year.

As for performances, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., P!NK, Tems, Wizkid and Yola, Bebe Rexha x David Guetta, Lil Baby, Dove Cameron, Anitta and GloRilla all brought down the house with their stellar talent.

Of course, we can’t forget Lionel Richie being honored for the prestigious Icon Award. Lionel’s Icon Award will be his 18th AMA since the show’s inception in 1974. The “Hello” artist also holds the record for most wins — six — for music videos.

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” Lionel said in a statement following the announcement. “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

In 2013, AMAs producer Larry Klein explained that the Icon Award “was created to honor an artist whose body of work has made a profound influence over pop music on a global level.” The first-ever winner was Rihanna that same year.

If you missed it last night, the 2022 American Music Awards are now available to stream on Hulu.

Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos of the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 American Music Awards.