Mother’s love! Model Amber Rose debuted two new face tattoos in honor of her sons, Sebastian and Slash, in a promo video for CoolKicks sneaker shop in Los Angeles on February 7 — and needless to say, we’re shook by the dedication to her kiddos.

In the clip titled “Amber Rose Goes Shopping For Sneakers With CoolKicks,” the 36-year-old can be seen picking out different pairs of kicks, all with two massive new tattoos adorning her forehead. “Bash” (which is a nickname for son Sebastian whom she shares with rapper Wiz Khalifa) is written in script on one side, while “Slash,” which is her newborn son with Alexander “AE” Edwards, is written in the same script on the other side.

YouTube

Though the Philadelphia native didn’t mention her new ink once during the segment, we know Amber is all about her boys. In fact, she and her man were so thrilled about the arrival of their first child together back in October 2019.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards,” the vice president of A&R for Def Jam Records wrote on Instagram at the time. “The world is [yours] now. Thank [you] @amberrose for loving me so much that [you] put [your] body [through] it [to] bring my [son into] the world. I could never be as strong as [you]. Slash a rockstar.”

Now that AE, 32, and Kanye West‘s ex have added a bundle of joy to the bunch, we’re waiting for them to make things official and tie the knot. Interestingly enough, though, Amber seemed to let it slip that the couple was already married during her heartfelt tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his widow, Vanessa Bryant.

“As a mother I’m so devastated for Vanessa, her daughters and their family,” she wrote on Instagram on January 27. “I sat and thought about my life without my sons, my husband, Alexander, and my family and literally couldn’t hold back my tears all day. Please let’s pray for her as she is the matriarch of her family. We Love you, Vanessa … RIP Kobe RIP Gigi.”

Clearly, this mama bear’s love runs deep.