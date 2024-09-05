They don’t always agree, and sometimes they push each other’s buzzer. But Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell try not to let work come between them. Here, the America’s Got Talent judges open up to Life & Style exclusively about their relationships — on camera and off!

Heidi, do you ever try to give Simon fashion advice?

HK: I have tried many times. He is a T-shirt and pants, but there’s no razzle dazzle. And I want razzle dazzle. But he’s worried that I’m going to put him in rhinestones, which I totally wouldn’t do.

You have a great rapport with all the judges, including Sofia.

HK: We love each other. And if I had spinach in my teeth, she would leave it there! No, I’m kidding.

Sofia, why do you and Heidi work so well together?

SV: We’re always connected. We try to see each other, go to dinner together. I mean, one of the best things that happened to me since I got this job was meeting Heidi, because it’s amazing to meet a strong, beautiful woman with a great career, with a great family.

Howie, what are you guys like when the cameras stop rolling?

HM: There is no difference. What you see is not a performance. Even when we’re not on TV, we actually hang out. I don’t know if Simon and I will be doing that anymore after he broke the Golden Buzzer rule, though.