It may be hard to believe, but America’s Got Talent has been entertaining viewers for more than 17 seasons! Infamously snarky yet beloved judge Simon Cowell debuted his nationwide talent show back in 2006 and spinoff America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is airing as of publication – talk about a success story!

The show was originally created to find the diamond in the rough – that singular talent working a desk job or still in elementary school – and the premise has certainly caught on with viewers. Bringing A-list hosts to the competition show like Nick Cannon and Terry Crews has made America’s Got Talent all the more exciting, and the impressive panel of judges rotates (with a few holdouts like Simon still casting his thoughts on each act). Lately, viewers have enjoyed judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum in addition to the British creator, and the dynamic brought to the screen has been funny, heartwarming and tear-jerking in the way only AGT can be.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

From opera singers and rising pop stars to incredible acrobatic tricks, it feels as though viewers have seen it all, and while it’s easy to get caught up in rooting for favorite acts each season, it’s easy to forget what the winners are up to once the cameras stop rolling. What is Bianca Ryan, the 11 year old who won season 1 with her amazing voice and rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” doing now? Is she still putting out music? Is it true that she had an acting career too? And what about Kodi Lee, the immensely inspirational blind and autistic singer who brought then-judge Julianne Hough to tears?

Some of the winners have continued to pursue a career in entertainment, with many headlining residencies in Las Vegas or touring nationally. Meanwhile, others have tried out other professions, and some have shunned the spotlight completely since their AGT days.

Keep scrolling to find out what the winners of AGT are up to today!