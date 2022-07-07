Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

If anyone knows what it’s like to start from the bottom without experience, it’s self-taught photographer and videographer Arfa Khatri. When Khatri took her first step as a creative, she didn’t know much about content creation. Khatri struggled to define her style, and it was challenging for her to grow in her industry. But she didn’t give up. Khatri’s consistency and work speaks for itself, and today she is one of the most sought-after creatives in and out of Los Angeles. Here is her story.

Arfa Khatri is a professional photographer and videographer who started her journey at a young age. Her passion started out as a hobby. Arfa Khatri always loved documenting her day-to-day since she was a kid. She helped her friends take profile photos for their social media accounts and was always known as the one with a camera.

Rather than just taking good pictures, Khatri began experimenting with different photo-editing applications, which helped her learn how to manipulate colors, effects, and textures. Khatri started out by playing around with the built-in applications MacBook’s offered, like Garage Band and iMovie Maker. Before she knew it, she was inspired to expand her knowledge. Khatri’s hobby turned into something more monumental as she decided to turn it into a full-time career and help document untold stories through her lens. She now creates exquisite edits using multiple Adobe software such as Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects.

But starting her journey as a professional videographer and photographer wasn’t that easy. Khatri struggled with discovering her style of creativity as she had experimented with various styles. She was often asked, “What color palette is your style? Is your style cool or warm tones? What’s your style of editing?” It was a challenge for Khatri to provide a one-word answer.

Courtesy Arfa Khatri

According to Khatri , photography and videography is the best way to capture time and tell stories, and there is no better way to document those memories and ideas than art. Khatri doesn’t confine herself to a single style. Her greatest obstacle when she started has now become her strength, helping Khatri stand out from the competition.

Khatri has taken a unique approach; instead of having one defined style for everything, she edits each piece of content differently. She believes every brand and every project is unique, and she prefers approaching every project as a blank canvas rather than using the same pre-set or style for all content.

Her work has received massive attention in Los Angeles and beyond, and Khatri has the opportunity to shoot for many credible artists and brands in different niches. She has also started her own creative company, ArfaShoots. She says her goal is to use her lens and social media platform to help other brands and creatives maximize their potential.

“The road to success isn’t defined or easy. There are countless obstacles along the way, but that doesn’t mean you should give up on your journey. You do not have to wait for all the pieces to align before making that first move. You can always start with what you have and build from there.” – Arfa Khatri.