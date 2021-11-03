This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from the hemp plant is used as an active ingredient in many skin care products. This is because it can be useful for reducing skin dryness, slowing down the formation of wrinkles, protecting cells and tissues from damages due to free radicals, and so on.

A skincare product that is becoming popular among users is cannabidiol-infused face serum. In this article, we will focus on CBD face serum and how it works.

CBD 101

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of over a hundred cannabinoids found in the cannabis family of plants. When it is used topically in the form of serums, creams, or balms, it can help with improving skin health.

What Is CBD Serum?

CBD serum is a type of CBD topical that contains oil. Applying it revitalizes the skin, acts as a barrier between the skin and environment and helps to prevent moisture loss. Applying it to the skin will ensure that cannabidiol enters into the deeper layers of the skin, and you get maximum benefit.

How Does CBD Serum Work?

The skin is the largest organ in the body, and it has a high concentration of ECS receptors. When you apply CBD topical to the skin, cannabidiol interacts with these receptors to produce its effects.

CBD serum works by delivering a high concentration of cannabidiol into the skin. This is important because CBD topical products have low bioavailability. So, you have to use high concentrations of cannabidiol to see visible effects.

CBD oil used for making CBD face serum is also rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants. The former can help with restoring skin health and give a facial glow, and the latter helps to ward off the damage due to free radicals.

What Should You Keep In Mind?

When buying CBD topicals like serums, creams, balms, etc., you must keep in mind that not all products are created equal. Most high-quality products use full-spectrum CBD because it has the added advantage of the entourage effect. This enhances the therapeutic effects of cannabidiol. Apart from this, look for products with ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid that can be beneficial to the skin.

Keep these things in mind while looking to buy CBD creams to improve the health and appearance of your skin.