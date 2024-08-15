Bachelor Nation is expanding! Andi Dorfman revealed she’s expecting her first baby with husband Blaine Hart, as a source exclusively reveals the former Bachelorette star, 37, “is beyond excited that she’s going to be a mom. She hasn’t had any morning sickness and feels good.”

Andi’s fellow Bachelor Nation members — including past leads Tayshia Adams, Emily Maynard and Clare Crawley — flooded her Insta feed with supportive comments.

“Everyone has been so nice and sending well wishes,” says the source. “Some of the gals have said they’ll host the baby shower.”

Andi, who split from her final-rose pick Josh Murray in 2015 after a short courtship, married Blaine last year, revealing that freezing her eggs before she turned 30 “kept me from settling.”

Says the source, “Andi found her soulmate in Blaine, they had the most beautiful wedding and now they’re ecstatic to be starting their family.”