She’s back! Angelina Jolie hasn’t walked a red carpet for a film she’s starred in for quite some time, so her appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 29, was show-stopping.

Angelina, 49, wore a backless black column dress by Saint Laurent that plunged nearly to her waistline. It showed off her myriad of back tattoos that aren’t usually visible. The sleeveless look also displayed the Maleficent star’s arm ink, which includes the map coordinates of the birth places of her six children.

The star attended the VFF for the premiere of her new film Maria about opera singer Maria Callas. Angelina will have a quick turnaround, as she and director Pablo Larrain are due in Telluride, Colorado, on Saturday, August 31, to present the movie at the city’s annual film festival. Fortunately for fans, they were treated to Angelina’s glam in Venice, as seen in photos.