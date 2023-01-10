Opening up. Anna Kendrick revealed that she created embryos with a toxic ex before they split.

“I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,’” Anna, 37, explained while appearing on the Monday, January 9, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The Pitch Perfect star realized there was something wrong with her former partner – who she didn’t name – when they were “six years” into the relationship.

“I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening,’” Anna recalled. “It wasn’t just the ‘Oh, I’m losing a relationship.’ It was that I believed that if we broke up or, you know, if he left basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my bulls—t.”

She explained that she tried to fix the problems in their relationship by going to couples therapy. However, Anna said that her ex ended their romance by revealing that he had feelings for someone else.

“There was an inherent thing of me being so rejectable that this person who loved me very deeply for six years, it suddenly occurred to him, how awful I was or something,” the Maine native said. “The shame, that lingers much longer.”

Anna noted that she started going to Al-Anon meetings amid the demise of their relationship. “I truly dismantled my life, and at first, that was as a reaction to the accusation that I was crazy, and I was the one causing the problem,” she continued. “So, I had a conversation with CAA, my agency and said I need to take time off, I have a mental health problem.”

The Up in the Air actress said that she got through the difficult time by putting herself first. “I started seeing two therapists a week and I started trying to learn to meditate and I got into Al-Anon,” she told the host. “And all of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything.’”

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Anna has kept her romances private in the past, though previously dated director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013 and Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020.

She was most recently linked to Bill Hader in 2021 before the pair called it quits in 2022.