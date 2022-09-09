Anna Kendrick stays out of the spotlight when it comes to her romantic and personal life. Prior to her recent relationship with Bill Hader, the actress was rumored to be linked to A-listers like Jake Gyllenhaal and other behind-the-scenes stars in the industry.

Anna and Bill started dating in 2021 and kept their romance so lowkey that the public didn’t know about their relationship until January 2022. “​​Bill and Anna clicked right away. They dig each other’s sense of humor,” an insider told Us Weekly in February 2022.

“They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away,” the insider continued, while explaining they like to do “normal stuff.” Although the source close to the couple spilled about their relationship, neither Anna nor Bill ever talked about their romance publicly.

Five months after their relationship was made public, in June 2022, reports swirled that the Pitch Perfect star and Trainwreck actor called it quits. While promoting her upcoming film Alice, Darling, a film based on a woman trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship, Anna revealed personal information surrounding a “recent” relationship that was exactly like her character’s.

“I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself,” the Simple Favor actress told People in September 2022. “So, when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly,” she continued, while declining to mention which of her exes she was referring to.

“And I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was, in fact, going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don’t get,” she added.

Before they embarked on a romantic relationship, the Twilight actress and Saturday Night Live! star were costars in the 2019 holiday comedy, Noelle. While discussing the film in an interview, Bill couldn’t stop gushing over Anna.

“She’s a great performer. She’s just such a strong performer and that’s always great because it raises your game,” he said. Beyond her relationship with the comedian, Anna kept her romance with director Edgar Wright under wraps during their four-year relationship. Keep scrolling to see her full dating history.