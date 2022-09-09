The teen TV queen. Nina Dobrev was the brunette beauty in everyone’s favorite television shows from the mid-2000s and beyond. From the Canadian teen hit Degrassi to the Vampire Diaries, the actress made a name for herself early in her career. We all know her and love her, but how much money does Nina make? Keep reading to find out her net worth.

What Is Nina Dobrev’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the Canadian native has an estimated net worth of $11 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Nina Dobrev Best Known For?

Nina is commonly known for playing Elena Gilbert, Katherine Pierce and other related doppelgängers in the Vampire Diaries. The hit CW show premiered in September 2009, and she was getting paid $40,000 an episode by the final season in 2017, according to reports by ScreenRant.

The actress started dating her costar Ian Somerhalder in 2010, before splitting in 2013. Ian went on to marry Nikki Reed in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Bohdi, two years later. Although the VPD alums moved on with their respective partners, Nina has remained friendly with the pair.

“I don’t think that’s weird at all. I think that’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?” she said during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

What Recent Films Has Nina Dobrev Starred In?

After making appearances in films like xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Nina recently starred in the 2021 Netflix holiday romance Love Hard. She played dating columnist Natalie Bauer, who gets catfished by her online crush. Nina revealed that she had an online dating horror story in real life.

“I had someone fly from a different continent to come see me because we’d had what I call a vacation romance. Then I went home, and this person came to visit me, and I realized when he arrived that it should have just been a vacation romance and I was not interested anymore,” she recalled during a November 2021 interview with Glamour. “He booked a two-week plane ticket, so I was stuck with him for two weeks, but I was not into the relationship anymore.”

Does Nina Dobrev Have Upcoming Projects Lined Up?

Nina is set to star in the thriller film The Bricklayer, alongside The Dark Knight actor Aaron Eckhart. “Top Secret: I joined the CIA, made a couple new friends, and split a hole in my pants,” she captioned her May 2022 Instagram carousel of behind-the-scenes photos.

The cast filmed the movie in Greece, where her family and boyfriend Shaun White visited her on occasion.