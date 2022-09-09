The whole truth? Kris Jenner responded to claims that she “helped” daughter Kim Kardashian leak her and ex-boyfriend Ray J’s sex tape during a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, September 8.

“Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” the talk show host, 44, asked the Kardashians star, 66, who appeared on the show with her youngest child, Kylie Jenner.

“It’s OK,” Kris assured the crowd as dramatic music played before calmly answering, “No … no.” The lie detector determined she was telling the truth and the relieved momager exclaimed, “We cleared that up.”

Kim, 41, and Ray J’s sex tape, which was made in 2003 during their relationship, was leaked in 2007 and released by Vivid Entertainment. Since then, Kris has been accused of being involved in the distribution of the pornographic film by the “Sexy Can I” singer, 41, and Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Kanye, 45, slammed Kris in a series of Instagram posts on September 1. While seemingly addressing Kylie’s close friend and former assistant, Victoria Villaroel, he wrote, “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim,” referring to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ separate covers in 2019 and 2007, respectively.

In a separate post, the “Runaway” rapper shared an alleged text from Kim that read, “From my mom — PLEASE … Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Kanye allegedly replied, “They will not do Playboy and sex tapes,” referring to his and Kim’s daughters, North and Chicago. The exes also share sons Saint and Psalm.

The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star then got involved and continued to bash Kris in an Instagram comment. “You telling people false stories about me, making the Black man look horrible for your gain,” he said about the family matriarch, claiming she “introduced” him to Vivid Entertainment’s CEO Steve Hirsch. “You masterminded everything [for] your family and tried to ruin mine at the same time SMH.”

In May, Ray J made similar claims about Kris being a major part of the release of his sex tape with the Skims founder.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” the “One Wish” singer claimed to DailyMail, combatting past speculation that he is the one who released the tape. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”