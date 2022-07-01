Are they or aren’t they? Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress Chloe Bennet sparked dating rumors in July 2022 after they were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Dylan and Chloe’s relationship!

Are Dylan O’Brien and Chloe Bennet Dating?

On July 1, 2022, photos of the duo were published by TMZ at Potato Chips Deli in L.A.. The outlet reported Dylan and Chloe appeared “flirty” as they enjoyed their time together outdoors. However, they did not show any PDA in the pictures while sitting down at a table outside.

The pair matched each other by wearing white T-shirts for their outing, with Chloe donning a pair of jeans a slip-on shoes and Dylan sported a blue baseball cap and shorts.

Who Did Dylan and Chloe Date Beforehand?

The Maze Runner star is known for maintaining a low-profile when it comes to his love life. Previously, he reportedly dated former costar Britt Robertson for a few years, but the two have rarely spoke about their relationship. Aside from Britt, Dylan is now known for any other public romances.

However, Britt briefly touched on the subject in a May 2015 interview with Seventeen.

“I hate when he’s on set watching me work,” the Tomorrowland actress told the outlet. “I think it’s because we’re both actors and very aware of the process. He hates it when I’m on set when he’s working and vice versa. I think it makes sense that we’re a little shy and sensitive about working in front of our significant others — to me, it makes sense … When I go visit him I don’t even go on set. And, when he visits me it’s very rare that I’ll go on set.”

For Chloe’s part, she was linked to actors Sam Palladio, Austin Nichols and Logan Paul.

In July 2018, she confirmed her relationship with Logan by defending him via Twitter in response to a fan who questioned why she chose to be with him.

“Cause he’s creative, kind, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f—k in all the best ways, a dork and he’s one of my best friends,” she wrote at the time. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have to. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

Have Chloe and Dylan Shared Social Media Photos Together?

Dylan does not currently have a verified Instagram account. While Chloe, on the other hand does have her own verified account, she has not dropped any hints via social media that she is seeing the Bumblebee actor.