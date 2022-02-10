Still living the ~ suite life ~ together! Former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin are happily in love. The two lovebirds maintain a private relationship, though. So, it’s hard for fans to get a full update on their romance.

Keep reading to learn more about Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s relationship and if they’re still together.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum and the Victoria’s Secret angel started off 2022 by appearing at several events together. They attended the Mammoth Film Festival in February and posed for a few pictures together, per the Daily Mail.

Barbara’s last Instagram post of her and her boyfriend was in September 2021 when they visited the Revolve Gallery during the New York Fashion Week. Since they rarely share their romance on social media, Dylan’s account is barren of any photos with his girlfriend.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

However, their preference for privacy isn’t an indicator of their love, as the Hungarian model has frequently featured her beau on social media since they started dating in June 2018. That summer, they visited her hometown, Budapest. One year later, Barbara even gave fans insight into their anniversary on Instagram, uploading a carousel of photos of their moments together in June 2019.

In February 2020, the duo sat down with Vogue for a playful dinner together, in which they revealed the details from their first date.

“I remember our first date … You bit into — in a single bite — you ate a third of my burrito,” Dylan recalled in the video. “Then, you asked me to kiss you. That was our first kiss! After you [forked] down a third of my burrito.”

Barbara then gave her side of the story, explaining that they had already been talking for several months before going out.

“You were supposed to make me fall for you and it was our first date,” she said. “And it was … already like 3 a.m. I had to take control ‘cause you wouldn’t kiss me and we were talking and texting for like four months … Are you gonna kiss me or what?”

Since then, the New York University graduate and the brunette beauty have publicly spoken about their relationship to multiple outlets. Barbara gushed to E! In September 2021 that, after living in New York City for more than two years, they were moving to Los Angeles.

“We are currently moving to L.A., so, it’s kind of like saying ‘Goodbye’ to the city,” she said at the time, to which Dylan added how they were already packing for their move.

“I don’t really feel like a tourist here, although we haven’t been back since [COVID-19], or very often,” the former Suite Life on Deck star said. “A lot has changed, obviously.”